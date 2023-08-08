WATCH: Margaret Thatcher's Brilliant Description of Socialists

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, “Socialists don’t like ordinary people choosing for they might not choose socialism.” As the Democrat Party here in America becomes ever more Marxist, Democrats also become increasingly authoritarian. Why don’t these socialists want American citizens to have the power of choice? Because they might not choose to give Democrats ever more power.

Below is the transcript of the above video clip of Margaret Thatcher. I do not know exactly when she gave the speech, but the historical context is that Berlin, Germany, was still apparently divided by the Berlin Wall into East Berlin (under Soviet control) and West Berlin (free Berlin, under Allied control). Thatcher imagined a canvasser from the Labour Party, the leftist/socialist party, speaking to families just escaped from East Germany (emphasis mine):

Imagine a Labour Canvasser talking on the doorstep to those East German families when they settled in on freedom’s side of the [Berlin] Wall. “You want to keep more of the money you earn? I’m afraid that’s very selfish. We shall want to tax that away. You want to own shares in your firm? We can’t have that. The state has to own your firm. You want to choose where to send your children to school? That’s very divisive. You’ll send your child where we tell you.” Mr. President, the trouble with Labour is that they’re just not at home with freedom. Socialists don’t like ordinary people choosing for they might not choose socialism.

Brilliantly put. But it applies not just to British socialists, but to modern Democrats (and the Democrat Party has become very socialist). The trouble with the Democrat Party is that they’re just not at home with freedom; they don’t want ordinary Americans choosing, for they might not choose Democrats and socialism.

Two major political issues now illustrate this point. First is the LGBTQ/transgender insanity. Democrats become ever more open and proud about violating parental rights in order to indoctrinate children. Some parents have actually had children taken from them by authorities because the children were “transgender”; Reason reported on one such case last year in Indiana. Also in 2022, the New York Post reported on a father who lost custody of his “transgender” son. I personally know of one case where the daughter became “transgender,” was forcibly taken from her mother, and later committed suicide.

In less extreme examples, schools across the nation have been giving LGBTQ propaganda and graphic pornographic sexual content to children from elementary school on up (and sometimes even kindergarten). For instance, Libs of TikTok just reported that a middle school in Texas is offering a book that discusses porn, masturbation, and oral sex to kids.

The Biden administration in particular has made its disdain for parental rights known. When parents began to protest critical race theory (CRT) content and school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) began targeting the parents as potential domestic terrorists! Many educators have been caught encouraging children to embrace LGBTQ “identities” without the knowledge of parents.

This is all a disturbing illustration of socialists not wanting parents to have the right to choose what happens to their children, because the parents often would not make the choice in favor of sexualization and indoctrination.

Anther example of Democrats’ anti-choice attitude is online censorship. Democrats and socialists now explicitly and boastfully demand that any speech contrary to their opinions be quashed. The Facebook Files, the Twitter Files, and the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit have exposed what now-Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) called a “vast censorship enterprise” between the federal government and Big Tech companies to crush the right to free speech, particularly about the 2020 election and COVID-19. Media Research Center even conducted a poll in November 2020 that showed Big Tech and media censorship helped flip the presidential election from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Leftist censors’ attitude is clear: you cannot be trusted with the truth, so you must be allowed to know and say only what the elites have pre-approved. As Margaret Thatcher would say, Democrats are just not at home with freedom.