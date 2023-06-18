‘The Most Potent Moral Force’: In Tribute to Fathers

Today is Fathers’ Day, a day to celebrate our fathers and grandfathers and also, to a lesser degree, any of the men who have played important roles in our lives. Gen. Douglas MacArthur once said, “By profession, I am a soldier and take great pride in that fact, but I am also prouder, infinitely prouder, to be a father. A soldier destroys in order to build; the father only builds, never destroys.”

The most beautiful name that we can call God is “Father.” Jesus commanded His followers to call God “Our Father” because fatherhood is the cornerstone of families and communities, a relationship that is loving yet challenging. A father teaches, disciplines, punishes, encourages, praises, inspires. Our culture insults and attacks “patriarchy,” fathers, and masculinity. But today we celebrate true patriarchy, which is not domineering or violent, but strong and virtuous.

One of the major problems affecting America right now is fatherlessness. Children who grow up without fathers active in their lives are more likely to fall behind academically and emotionally, get pregnant out of wedlock, suffer abuse, and struggle in the job market — all of which emphasizes how necessary fathers are. I am grateful for everything my father and grandfather have done for me. All fathers, whether biological, spiritual, or by affection, play a tremendously important role in society.

I want to share a few quotes about fatherhood, why we must honor fathers, and how impactful fathers have been in the lives of their children:

“Honour thy father and thy mother, that thou mayest be longlived upon the land which the Lord thy God will give thee.” —Exodus 20:12

“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.” —Harper Lee

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” —Frederick Douglass

“An almost perfect relationship with his father was the earthly root of all his wisdom. From his own father, he said, he first learned that Fatherhood must be at the core of the universe.” —CS Lewis (speaking of George MacDonald)

“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant, I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.” —Mark Twain (humorously commenting on how long it takes children to understand their father’s wisdom)

“Being a dad is my most important role. If I fail at this I fail at everything.” —Mark Wahlberg

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare

“No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child.” —Abraham Lincoln

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you’ve grown.” —Anonymous

“No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” —Hedy Lamarr

“I decided in my life that I would do nothing that did not reflect positively on my father’s life.” —Sidney Poitier

Happy Fathers’ Day!