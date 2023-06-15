The Danger of Globalists with God Complexes

Who is like God? Well, some globalists would answer, “We are.” An advisor for the World Economic Forum, of “The Great Reset” and the plan for you to own nothing and enjoy it, recently declared that the “superhuman intelligence” of AI could “write a new Bible.” Unfortunately, however, he’s not the first globalist to demonstrate a disturbing anti-Judeo-Christian God complex. From George Soros to Yuval Harari to Bill Gates, these powerful elitists are quite literally aspiring to divine powers like achieving “immortality” and creating supposedly superhuman artificial intelligence.

PJ Media’s Ben Bartee reported on WEF advisor Yuval Harari’s sacrilegious insanity. At a little after seven minutes into the video below, of a May interview in Portugal, Harari discusses AI’s potential as “superhuman intelligence” to “write a new Bible,” even creating its own entirely new “holy book.” Later on, he refers to a hypothetical AI chatbot as “supernatural.” Harari does warn of the dangers of AI, but his solution is for government to control or regulate it. And I think the COVID-19 pandemic illustrated just how utterly disastrous and destructive it is to trust arrogant, atheistic, globalist, leftist elites with total control.

Harari and his globalist friends still support the COVID vaccines, lockdowns, and masking, despite the huge amount of evidence against them. And we’re supposed to trust these people to control AI properly? When they talk of AI as if it were a sort of divine, sentient being?

The key parts of Harari’s remarks (transcribed by MRCTV, emphasis added):

It’s the first technology ever that can create new ideas. You know, the printing press, radio, television, they broadcast, they spread the ideas created by the human brain, by the human mind. They cannot create a new idea. You know, [Johannes] Gutenberg printed the Bible in the middle of the 15th century; the printing press printed as many copies of the Bible as Gutenberg instructed it, but it did not create a single new page. It had no ideas of its own about the Bible: Is it good? Is it bad? How to interpret this? How to interpret that?… AI can create new ideas; [it] can even write a new Bible. Throughout history, religions dreamt about having a book written by a superhuman intelligence, by a non-human entity. In a few years, there might be religions that are actually correct…think about a religion whose holy book is written by an AI. That could be a reality in a few years.

It is interesting that Harari discusses the Bible as if it were an ordinary book, written only by humans, seemingly speaking with more reverence of a possible new “holy book” written by AI. He clearly does not believe in God, but he does believe that AI is superhuman or, as he says later, almost “supernatural.”

Harari isn’t the only globalist with this quasi-divine mindset. George Soros once wrote that he thought of himself as a “kind of god,” but most globalists are not quite that blatant. Sometimes their actions speak louder than words, however. Witness transhumanists like Elon Musk and Klaus Schwab arguing that they can “improve” on humans as made by God—Musk with his brain microchips, and Schwab similarly by his plan for fusing the biological and digital. Many of these people also think they can achieve a sort of “immortality” by uploading their minds digitally or even by somehow reviving preserved bodies.

Many globalists seem to believe they should and can “create” humans, and control life and death. Witness “designer” babies (with edited DNA) and test tube babies; medically assisted suicide; forced sterilization (involving the likes of the United Nations and the World Health Organization); massive population reduction, supposedly to fight “climate change” (see Bill Gates’s 2010 TED Talk); and the design for a massive “baby factory” with thousands of artificial wombs.

Soros said it out loud, but he was echoing the attitude of many globalists and elitists when he said he fancied himself a “kind of god.” And that god complex is exactly why these powerful globalists are so tremendously dangerous.