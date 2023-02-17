Remembering Rush Limbaugh: Inspiring and Hilarious Quotes from El Rushbo

Two years ago today, Feb. 17, Rush Limbaugh passed away. It is undeniable that he left a gaping hole that no one else can fill; he invented a new kind of conservative media, and he certainly did it best. Rush Limbaugh had a genius for talk radio, and part of that genius was that many people who never even met him felt that when he died, they lost a friend. But I think the best way to remember Limbaugh is by letting him speak for himself, so I want to share a few of the most memorable quotes from the “Mayor of Realville,” the “the All-Knowing, All-Sensing, All-Everything Maha Rushie.”

”You know why there’s a Second Amendment? In case the government fails to follow the first one.”

“Let me tell you who we conservatives are: we love people. When we look out over the United States of America, when we are anywhere, when we see a group of people, such as this or anywhere, we see Americans. We see human beings. We don’t see groups. We don’t see victims.”

”Bigot: A person who wins an argument with a liberal.”

”Now, what is the left’s worldview in general? What is it? If you had to attach not a philosophy but an attitude to a leftist worldview, it’s one of pessimism and darkness, sadness. They’re never happy, are they? They’re always angry about something. No matter what they get, they’re always angry.”

”Liberals measure compassion by how many people are given welfare. Conservatives measure compassion by how many people no longer need it.”

”Character matters; leadership descends from character.”

”I keep half my brain tied behind my back, as always, my friends, just to make things fair here.”

”Compassion is no substitute for justice.”

”The whole point of modern-era feminazi-ism is embodied in my undeniable truth of life number 24: Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women easier access to the mainstream of pop culture.”

”Sorry to interrupt myself, but it’s the only way I stop talking.”

“Freedom without virtue isn’t freedom—it will eventually destroy a society.”

”Morality is not defined and cannot be defined by individual choice.”

Rest in peace, Rush Limbaugh.