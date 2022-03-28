Will Smith and Chris Rock Are Terrible Examples for Young Men

The internet is verklempt after actor Will Smith dramatically smacked comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars Sunday evening. All the pair proved last night is that they’re terrible examples for young men.

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2 — can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock joked during his monologue about Jada Pinkett Smith, which did not seem to please her or her husband, as Jada has alopecia, a medical condition that results in significant hair loss.

Smith then got on stage, walked toward Rock, and did the deed. When he got back to his seat, he started shouting “Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

Security was nowhere to be seen, at least on camera, during the conflict. That’s what happens when your actions are so ridiculous people think the assault is staged, or you’re so famous that nobody cares when you publicly assault someone.

In fact, Smith was awarded “Best Actor” at the end of the night for his role in King Richard. So instead of being escorted from the building, he got a trophy instead.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement afterward, which implies that it was not a staged moment.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” the statement said. “The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

While Rock declined to file a police report and press charges, this is still embarrassing for Hollywood. People of all ages are now going to see the footage and the memes about the incident. Young men are now going to see this as a green light for two things: inappropriate jokes about someone’s wife, and smacking the life out of the person who makes that joke.

First off, Rock’s joke was unfunny and downright stupid. As a matter of principle, few things should be off-limits in comedy. But, comedians should also consider their environment and the appropriateness of the joke as well, and this showed poor judgment on Rock’s end. Even though a comedian reserves the right to make certain jokes, that does not make it a smart idea.

Although it would not take much to convince me that Smith’s screaming was warranted, hitting someone in the way he did is unacceptable unless the individual is posing a physical danger. He did nothing but make himself look irrational.

Unfortunately, there are now a few young men out there who probably think this behavior is okay, especially because it’s now getting a heaping helping of attention. It’s embarrassing that temperamental celebrities are the go-to “role models” that American society looks toward. Any parents who decided to watch the Oscars with their sons in the room better make it clear that what Smith did was not normal or appropriate.

Rock should have watched his words, and Smith should have his Oscar taken away and not ever be invited back.