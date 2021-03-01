Some Monster Cooks a Steak in a TOASTER, Tries Convincing People It's Fine

There are so many things wrong with this story. First, TikTok exists. Second, people are using it to find cooking tips.

Really? We have entire cable networks devoted to food. Bobby Flay, Giada de Laurentiis, Alton Brown, and countless others are available everywhere now, 24/7, on your TV or your phone or wherever to tell you how to cook and entertain. That’s what they do. It’s why they exist. We’ve had the great Iron Chefs in Japan and the United States. We need randos on TikTok for this?

No, we do not.

But some chef evidently took a TikToker’s suggestion (why would anyone do this?) and cooked perfectly good steak in toaster. Most people — rational people who respect a good steak — would gawk in horror. Or look away.

Professional chef Craig Harker, however, was not one of those people who reacted that way. Instead of filing some sort of injunction against the TikToker to prevent her from ever cooking anything ever again, he decided to try it out for himself. In fairness, I don’t know that he saw the same video I am talking about here, but he does admit to the Mirror that he saw some video online of someone cooking steak in a toaster, and so even if it’s not the same video, my outrage still stands.

As does mine.

This is the horrifying result.