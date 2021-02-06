1970s Musical About 1950s Teens Meets 21st Century Stupid: Social Media Is Hating on 'Grease' Now

This is a dumb story about dumb hot takes. We live in a dumb time full of overly serious people who left to their own devices will destroy art and usher in another dark age. That’s where we are thanks to social media, which was supposed to connect and enlighten us all.

Fortunately, Olivia Newton-John is having none of it.

Olivia Newton-John spoke out against fans who have recently slammed her iconic film “Grease” calling it sexist and misogynist. “I think it’s kind of silly,” the 72-year-old said on the podcast A Life Of Greatness. “I mean, this movie was made in the 1970s about the 1950s.”

The BBC, which once aired the likes of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Blackadder, and Yes, Prime Minister — which were all deliberately insane and often offensive on purpose — showed the anodyne Grease over the Christmas period. Grease is the tame-by-today’s-standards musical in which Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta played 1950s teenagers despite both being in their mid to late 20s at the time.

And John Travolta sang.

Granted, making John Travolta sing in public could be offensive. But it’s not what the haters are hating.

People with quicker fingers than their woke brains commented.

One person said, “The drive-in/botched make-out session between Danny and Sandy hasn’t aged well. Film kinda glides right into song (“Sandy”) before viewers register the date rapey vibe of the scene they just saw #Grease.” Another said, “Ahhh man. Just watching #Grease one of my favorite films and it’s so of its time. Misogynistic, sexist and a bit rapey.”

The woke moment should have jumped several sharks and nuked a warehouse full of fridges by now. It’s annoying, scoldy, and played out. Newton-John agrees.

The actress added that people on the Internet “need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are… I think it’s a fun movie that entertains people.”

I always liked her. What a voice…pure magic.

Grease is a musical, which by definition is somewhat absurd. But we can’t have entertainment for its own sake anymore. Everything must and will be art of the state now, if you want an Oscar and keep the Twitter wokey scolds off your back.

Not to put too fine a point on things, but people who want their politics affirmed in all entertainment will never be satisfied, as entertainment is not what they really want. They want propaganda from a Hollywood full of little Leni Riefenstahls.

Also — Twitter is not statistically representative of anything. It skews hard woke left and about 10% of its users make 90% of the noise on the platform.

Can we just go back to the 90s, when we missed the 80s, watched old 70s films about the 50s, the scariest thing on the horizon was Y2K, and everyone fell in love with Sandy?