Did You-Know-Who's Breathtaking Appearance in the Mandalorian Spark a Disney Galactic Civil War?

According to the Disney-watching website Pirates and Princesses, it is a period of galactic civil war within the Mouse Empire. Rebel showrunners, striking from a successful new live-action series, have scored their first victory against the woke forces who had brought down a once-great franchise.

Those showrunners, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, have made their series,The Mandalorian, the highest-rated Star Wars fare ever.

According to IMDB, The Mandalorian’s 16th episode, “The Rescue,” rates 9.9 with viewers. Such a rating beats out The Empire Strikes Back (8.7) and destroys every episode in the sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens rates a generous 7.9, while The Last Jedi grabs 7.0. The Rise of Skywalker only rates a paltry 6.6.

Fans have largely turned against all three of the sequel trilogy films over their incoherent storylines, overreliance on nostalgia, and their ill treatment of series heroes and villains from the original trilogy. Some OG fans want the whole sequel trilogy retconned out of canon. To borrow canon from another movie franchise, I’d nuke them from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.

The sequel trilogy remains so controversial that even Luke Skywalker has publicly muttered about it.

“That’s not my Luke Skywalker,” said Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill reacting to Rian Johnson’s take on the character in The Last Jedi.

Speaking as a first-gen Star Wars fan who grew up with the franchise, that’s not my Luke Skywalker either.

The popularity and overwhelmingly positive reaction to The Mandalorian across two seasons has dominated Star Wars news since the series’ debut in 2019. The second season’s finale took all that up a notch, thanks to great story and the jaw-dropping, tear-inducing appearance of one Luke Skywalker in full, prime Jedi mode. That scene was stunning.

It also harkened back to one of Disney’s few unalloyed Star War successes, Rogue One, and its mind-blowing Darth Vader rampage scene.

Rogue One (directed by Gareth Edwards) and The Mandalorian prove Disney can get things right when it comes to Star Wars — as long as it sticks to great story and doesn’t go woke.

But according to Pirates and Princesses, the woke empire is unhappy and it’s plotting to strike back.

Behind the scenes, large swaths of Kathleen Kennedy loyalists are messaging back and forth about their disdain for Luke Skywalker – a Caucasian male – being brought back in any valiant form. In fact, I’m even told that individuals at Lucasfilm have been reading articles here on Pirates and Princesses, as well as watching videos on Clownfish TV, and are now actively planning on how they can roadblock the retcon attempts of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau to make Luke Skywalker a hero once more.

P&P points to a recent episode on social media, in which Pablo Hidalgo, who is on the Disney/Lucasfilm committee that’s in charge of Star Wars story and canon, lashed out at a Star Wars fan for his deep and positive reaction to Luke’s return.

P&P also predicted young Luke’s return, thanks to digital animation technology in the works at Disney and which had been demonstrated in Rogue One, a couple of months before it happened.

Over at the entertainment website We Got This Covered there’s more evidence that the wokes are largely in charge of things at Disney. Going forward, according to WGTC, the Disney-owned Marvel franchise will have very few white male hero characters.

Tessa Thompson recently claimed that the future of the MCU will be based around diversity and inclusion, which is a bold statement to make about a series that’s 23 movies and over $20 billion in. Phase Four sees the push for diversity starting to gather pace though with Chloe Zao’s The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more. And now we’ve heard that the studio are ultimately planning to replace pretty much all of their most prominent white dudes over the next few years.

WGTC backs all of that up by naming names.

Up to now, white male heroes in the MCU included Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Captain America (Chris Evans), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo, who to be fair, spends a lot of time in green), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Spider-Man (Tom Holland in the MCU), and probably others I’ve left off.

But the MCU has numerous female and non-white (and non-human) heroes as well. Those include Captain Marvel, the most powerful character in the whole MCU (Brie Larson), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman, who sadly died in 2020 at the age of just 43), the Wasp (Evangeline Lily), War Machine (James Rhodes), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and their boss is Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

The MCU is diverse. But if the wokes win, it won’t be. White men need not apply for hero roles.

Marvel Comics recently retconned Guardians of the Galaxy hero Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, as bi-sexual, according to Screenrant. Until that revelation, Quill was merely a white male demigod of half-American origin. He was played by Chris Pratt, one of the few outspoken and successful Christians in Hollywood.

So the evidence that the wokes are strongly influencing, if not completely controlling, the content pouring forth from Disney is compelling. Their attention is not on story or character, but on melanin and gender, which wokes don’t actually believe is a thing.

The Mandalorian followed none of that during its first two seasons. The space western focused on story and character, with frequent doses of monsters and battles, and nods to Akira Kurosawa. It presented both male and female heroes and villains, stayed true to Star Wars lore, respected the fans, and delivered spectacularly.

The star: a tiny little green guy of uncertain origins. Not white, or even human. Everyone loves the little guy.

Until the wokes started taking over and canceling everything, we as a society had long past moved beyond the progressives’ Woodrow Wilson-era segregationism that the wokes now demand. The wokes present a throwback, not any path forward.

Disney/Lucasfilm would be mad to listen to the wokes. Wokes build nothing. They criticize, they divide, and they destroy.

In The Mandalorian under Favreau and Filoni Disney has a very good thing going. The Mandalorian is 5 times more popular than anything else on Disney+ according to Screenrant. It’s popular with the fanbase. It has even brought back the Star Wars toy machine that the J.J. Abrams sequel trilogy all but destroyed.

New viewing figures for Disney+’s original shows reveal The Mandalorian is easily the most popular, raking in five times more viewers than its rivals. The series, the first live-action TV show set in the Star Wars universe, was released on Disney+ on the streaming service’s launch day in November 2019. It was an instant hit, reinvigorating the franchise with a new set of stories primarily disconnected from the Skywalker Saga, though there are increasing overlaps in season 2. Season 1 went on to win seven Emmy Awards in 2020, and season 2 has proven just as popular with fans.

That article was published before “The Rescue,” which as noted above is the highest-rated Star Wars production ever.

Mando and Grogu have done what the sequel trilogy architect, J.J. Abrams, said could not be done: It has satisfied all generations of Star Wars fans. Favreau and Filoni have more than proven Star Wars still has great stories to tell.

As long as the wokes don’t destroy it.