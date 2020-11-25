Culture

Vatican Unveils Avant Garde 2020 Nativity Scene, and Boy Does Twitter Have Opinions

By Bryan Preston Nov 25, 2020 12:55 PM ET
The Vatican's 2020 nativity scene. Image from Twitter.

Under Pope Francis, we can count on the Vatican saying and doing odd things.

Take the Vatican’s 2020 nativity scene. Please…

Raymond Arroyo, host of The World Over on EWTN (which is one of the most-watched programs on the entire planet) and executive producer and frequent co-host on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, gives us our first look at this year’s Vatican take on the birth of our savior.

My instant reaction, shared by many: Weebles wobble but they don’t fall down!

Confession: I had the Weebles Haunted House and it was awesome. The ghost glowed in the dark!

Also: It looks like the Vatican’s nativity is taking place in one of Uncle Owen’s outbuildings on Tatooine.

Or someplace a Federation ensign in a red shirt is about to get zapped off the show.

Also:

If you’re wondering if this is all really from the Babylon Bee, nope.

Twitter has thoughts.

Prove it.

The Evel Knievel Stunt World set was way cooler.

Not the Janet Jackson…

And, the perfect Twitter handle for our time responds to a perfectly 2020 nativity scene.

Going by the evidence, yes. Yes, they did.

