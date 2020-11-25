Vatican Unveils Avant Garde 2020 Nativity Scene, and Boy Does Twitter Have Opinions

Under Pope Francis, we can count on the Vatican saying and doing odd things.

Take the Vatican’s 2020 nativity scene. Please…

Raymond Arroyo, host of The World Over on EWTN (which is one of the most-watched programs on the entire planet) and executive producer and frequent co-host on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, gives us our first look at this year’s Vatican take on the birth of our savior.

The Vatican is about to unveil this year’s Nativity scene. The spark plug angel and Fisher-Price Holy Family design will surely invite conversation. At least the animals appear realistic. pic.twitter.com/JGIJqyufVg — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 25, 2020

My instant reaction, shared by many: Weebles wobble but they don’t fall down!

Confession: I had the Weebles Haunted House and it was awesome. The ghost glowed in the dark!

Also: It looks like the Vatican’s nativity is taking place in one of Uncle Owen’s outbuildings on Tatooine.

Or someplace a Federation ensign in a red shirt is about to get zapped off the show.

Also:

If you’re wondering if this is all really from the Babylon Bee, nope.

Twitter has thoughts.

On the plus side, none of them appears to be a pagan idol, this time. But I will play it safe & won't look too carefully. — John Hasley (@PonsSublicius) November 25, 2020

Somebody's mother loves this 😳 — † H💗Pe †💌*¨*•.¸¸♥†🌹 (@sainteriksrose) November 25, 2020

Prove it.

I’ve given the Fisher Price Nativity as Baptism gifts. Better than other “trendy” toys to play with At Christmas — Cathi 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cathid4) November 25, 2020

The Evel Knievel Stunt World set was way cooler.

Mother Mary has the face of 14 year- old boy. St. Joseph looks his age. The angel has a woman's face. Jesus looks like a young Hermes. pic.twitter.com/FXBYbk0d9e — Janet Jackson (@JanetJa55586250) November 25, 2020

Not the Janet Jackson…

And, the perfect Twitter handle for our time responds to a perfectly 2020 nativity scene.

Did these figurines arrive from the Island of Misfit Toys? pic.twitter.com/kZy6vW1cQm — Armageddon (@The_Out_Law_) November 25, 2020

Going by the evidence, yes. Yes, they did.