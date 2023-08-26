'Rich Men North of Richmond' Artist Trashes Fox, Candidates for Invoking His Song: 'I Wrote That Song About Those People'

Oliver Anthony, by all appearances, is the real deal. I have watched him from afar for a couple of weeks without comment to feel him out, and from what I’ve seen, he deserves nothing but total respect.

Fake populist Swamp creatures, RINOs and Democrats, and elements of the corporate state media love to glom onto real Americans who strike a chord with their fellow citizens and pervert their message into a self-serving one.

If the politicians running for office want to pander to Anthony in order to get to his fan base, that’s fine – whatever. That’s how politics works. But let’s not let them pretend that Anthony wasn’t talking about them in his song, which he not only obviously was in the original iteration but which he explicitly confirmed in a subsequent video released today.

Here is a portion of his comments:

It was funny seeing [my song] at the presidential debate because it’s like I wrote that song about those people…

That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden. It’s a lot bigger than Joe Biden. That song is written about the people on that stage, and a lot more too. Not just them, but definitely them…

…I hate — I do hate to see that song being weaponized. Like, I see I see the right trying to characterize me as one of their own and I see the left trying to um trying to discredit me I guess in retaliation… That sh**’s gotta stop. If you watch the response videos on YouTube to this song, it’s not conservative people responding to the song. It’s not even necessarily Americans responding to the song. I don’t know that I’ve seen anything get such positive response from such a diverse group of people and I think that terrifies the people that I sing about in that song. And they’ve done everything they can the last two weeks to make me look like a fool, to spin my words, to try to stick me in a political bucket. And they can keep trying but I’m just going to keep on writing and I’ve got a lot of words to put down on paper…

…I’m going to write, produce, and distribute authentic music that represents people, and not politics.

