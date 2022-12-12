Huffington Post: Elective Limb Amputation Is Empowering

This week in elective-surgical-mutilation-as-fashion-statement news, missing limbs are the new black. They go with everything.

Via Huffington Post:

I had my left arm amputated several inches above the elbow nearly a year ago today and it was the best decision I’ve ever made. I spent six years living with an arm that had zero motor function from the elbow to the fingertips after I was injured in a Vespa accident. … Transitioning from an invisible to a visible disability eased much of the tension associated with sometimes needing assistance. … My confidence increased after the amputation. As soon as I woke up from surgery, I FaceTimed a friend and laid down the truth for her: “I look good with one arm.” As I danced in my hospital bed dressed in an oversize Lady Gaga tee and wearing one sock, my mom worried the pain meds might be responsible for my new mindset. Since the medication wore off, I’ve changed my tee a few times and put on a second sock, but I can’t say that my views on my personal image have shifted. I look in the mirror and like what I see — I look familiar again. And I feel most beautiful when I look and feel like myself.

This is the logical extension of popularizing elective genital mutilation for transgender people. The intended concept to instill in the mind of the public is that the body, rather than a holistic, integrated single unit that should be respected and tended to, is merely a set of parts that can be removed and manipulated and modified at will, like a piece of industrial equipment, while, not coincidentally, enriching the medical industry that performs the mutilations.

As the corporate media always does, first they will test the waters by publishing limb-amputation propaganda with feel-good stories from this woman who had an arm that didn’t work properly anymore. This kind of beta-testing allows them to gauge public receptiveness and refine their messaging to increase the emotional appeal of aesthetic limb-chopping.

Soon, as the idea gains more mainstream acceptance, cutting off your arms for purely aesthetic reasons will slowly become kosher. A new protected class of amputees will emerge. Legislation will be drafted to prevent workplace discrimination against people who cut off their legs to make a fashion statement. TikTok videos will encourage children to follow in the footsteps of their differently-limbed idols. Parents who seek mental health interventions for their child clamoring for a quadruple-limb removal will be arrested as bigots. The differently-limbed will visit public school libraries and read books to kindergarteners sitting on their laps about their alternative lifestyles under the guise of tolerance. Showing images of an individual pre-op, with their body intact, will be criminalized as “limb-naming” (in the vein of “deadnaming” for transgenders) and violators will have their social media accounts frozen.

It will all be liberal. It will all be loving.