Twitter Libs Enraged Black Characters in Addams Family Reboot Are Antagonists

The Addams family, like every other great American institution, is now racist, per Twitter fatwas issued by online activists, for fittingly peculiar reasons.

Via Daily Mail:

A woke mob has branded Tim Burton’s hit Netflix Addams Family reboot [“Wednesday”] racist for casting black actors as bullies. The show Wednesday – which has racked up a record-breaking 341.2 million viewing hours, beating Stranger Things to Netflix’s top spot – stars Latina actress Jenna Ortega as the titular character, and features black actors Joy Sunday and Iman Marson as bullies. Marson’s character, Lucas Walker, is also notably the son of a corrupt mayor who owns Pilgrim World, a museum and theme park celebrating colonizers. The portrayals led to a frenzy on social media, with claims that the show is racist for starring black actors as villains.

Sooo Tim Burton doesn’t cast Black people because it doesn’t fit his aesthetic but then goes and casts a Black lady to play the “villain” in the new Wednesday show…. Lmfao I can’t with these racist elites — ✨🧚🏻‍♀️𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕦𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕒🧚🏻‍♀️✨ (@krackdashianoxo) December 2, 2022

Ohhh! I forgot! Wednesday is directed by Tim Burton! He’s admitted to believing black people don’t “fit his vision” or some shit. He’s known for making evil or unlikable characters black. He is admittedly racist. That explains a lot! — Honey Ma (@TheHoneyMa) November 27, 2022

why is the the Black girl in Wednesday's school an aggressive bully tho? hmmm tim burton is a known racist….. no surprises there….. — Shinyfluff over at Hive 🌿🪬 (@ShinyFluffdnd) November 26, 2022

The lesson here is that the tiptoeing-on-eggshells-to-avoid-accusations-of-racism game is rigged, like one of those carnival games that you can’t ever win. You lose before you ever play.

Cast black people or don’t cast black people – either way, you’re somehow racist. The only way to escape the specter of racism, to fully repent, if you’re a demonic cishet white man like Tim Burton, is to purge yourself, like the Buddhist monks who protested the Vietnam War.

Even denouncing yourself and dying in a self-flagellating blaze is probably some expression of white male privilege, somehow. Third-wave feminist starlet Anita Sarkeesian sums the ideology up nicely: “Everything is sexist. Everything is racist. Everything is homophobic. And you have to point it all out.”

There is no scenario that passes the SJW purity test unless the character is a literally flawless yassssss Slay Queen Black heroine dominatrix who is always 100% correct about everything, sassy and smart and funny and witty and class asf.

The only acceptable black character is never allowed to display any human flaws or vulnerabilities, yet the black character still has to be authentic. But not too authentic – like, they can’t have a ghetto accent because that would be stereotyping. Then again, they can’t have a “white accent” because that would be whitewashing the black experience.

“Shut up racist!” is always the answer from the Twitter lynch mobs, even when they forget the question.