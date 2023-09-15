Parents Rejoice! There's A New PAW Patrol Movie Your Kids Haven't Memorized Yet

Parents of small children today are no strangers to pre-screening their kids’ entertainment. Between the woke garbage that leaves your kid wondering what your pronouns are and whiny, entitled know-it-all bunnies, when something outside of those parameters pops up, you want to know. Moms and Dads, rejoice! Paramount+ streaming service offers up some age-appropriate entertainment that right-of-center parents can enjoy with “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

Yes, this movie was released in 2021 and made $40.1 million, not even enough to break the top 30 movies of the year, but the beauty of it is the ever-replenishing audience that is American children. What is old to some is new to others, as is in the case at Fort McCully, where the smallest humans are 3 and 5. The obsession in our house has positioned us for the September 29 release of the franchise’s next movie “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

The primary reason I like PAW Patrol is the protagonist-antagonist structure. Ryder and the pups are the heroes, while cat-loving Mayor Humdinger is the bad guy. In other words, the private sector versus the government. Of course, this is not directly stated, and that makes it even better. Kids don’t need in-your-face messaging when a subtle plot line will suffice.

For example, after stating his disdain for the place and people he is now governing, the newly-elected Humdinger proceeds to install a loop-the-loop on the city’s subway because “Adventure City isn’t adventurous enough.” Here’s how that press conference went down:

Marty Muckraker: Mr. Mayor, have you considered the possibility that this is the single dumbest idea that anyone has ever had…ever? Mayor Humdinger: I’m an unqualified elected official. (giggle) What’s the worst that could happen?

Thankfully for Adventure City citizens, the PAW Patrol always saves the day from Humdinger’s ego-driven blunders. When inaugural fireworks literally go sideways, Marshal is there with his water cannon to put out the flames. The mayor hijacks science in the name of convenience, which can do nothing but backfire spectacularly, and the entire PAW Patrol crew saves the entire city. Of course, following the tradition of modern political dynasties, Mayor Humdinger escapes blame and accountability for his waste, abuse, and incompetence.

Another reason I’m okay with my kids watching this movie over and over is it spurs individuality and imagination. Every dog has its own unique role in the pack: Chase the German Shepherd is a law-and-order police type Rubble the Bulldog is a treat-loving construction pooch; Skye commands airborne gadgets while Zuma’s in the water; Rocky is all about clean-up and drives a recycling truck, which is every little kid’s obsession at some point, right?

When the screen is off, my kids choose which character they want to be and imagine different scenarios where they can be the hero. Most recently, Hank was Chase and Julianna was Skye and together they saved Buzz Lightyear from The Brig Canyon; we call our dog’s crate The Brig, so the Canyon is the space between it and the wall (just a little military family humor).

Juxtapose choosing from such a wonderfully diverse character lineup with Humdinger’s goons Ruben and Butch, who constantly argue over who is the best at being the same. No, thanks; my children can pretend to be dogs with voice-activated backpacks that deploy grappling hooks or snorkles.

The real test of the PAW Patrol brand will be in this month’s movie and Zuma’s part in it. At present, all we know about Zuma is the pup is a chocolate lab who wears orange and loves the water. Fan sites claim Zuma is a boy, but in my viewing, the show has not explicitly said so. If PAW Patrol is going to go off the rails in this next movie (and that’s a big, doubtful “if” because I don’t think they’re that dumb), Zuma’s pronouns will be part of the storyline.

Will I be the adult weirdo who goes to see “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” without kids when it first comes out? Yes, because I’m not taking my kids to see their heroes on the big screen only to un-confuse them later. Moreover, if I’m going to drop $60 in tickets alone, I’m going to protect my investment with a $10 matinee insurance plan. With marketing prowess like this, I feel a little less awkward about the whole thing because who doesn’t love dogs and popcorn mixed with peanut M&M’s?

Billboards have already begun to spring up around Tampa, and trust me, the kids have noticed. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” comes out Friday, September 29, and tickets are already on sale in some areas. Until Paramount proves otherwise, Fort McCully believes that “No job is too big, no pup is too small!” If anyone in the know wants to slide me a ticket to an early release, I’ll be more than happy to write a review for the magnificent PJ Media parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and babysitters who will undoubtedly use “Marshal, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye – and Liberty!” as bargaining chips for everything from bath time to picking up toys to eating veggies.