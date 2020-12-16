All the 'News' That's Fit to Mock

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, Big Tech and the legacy media worked overtime to bury eight news stories that demonstrated President Donald Trump’s success (like Middle East peace deals) or Democrat Joe Biden’s weaknesses (like the budding Hunter Biden corruption scandal that seems likely to personally ensnare Joe Biden himself). An explosive Media Research Center survey found that many Biden voters would have reconsidered their votes had they known these important stories.

The legacy media seems intent on not learning its lesson. While many outlets have finally deigned to report on the Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into Hunter Biden, most appear largely clueless about the scandal’s true significance. According to Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden who claims Joe Biden was personally involved in Hunter’s business deals with companies partly owned by the Chinese Communist Party, the scandal means Joe Biden himself may be compromised by China.

Yet Vanity Fair is on to the real story about Hunter Biden. You see, the man who cheated on his dead brother’s widow and raked in foreign cash by trading on his father’s name has decided to take up art.

Stop. The. Presses.

Yes, this is a real Vanity Fair headline: “Hunter Biden Prepares for His First Solo Art Show Amid Ongoing DOJ Investigation.”

Hunter Biden now has not only a Department of Justice investigation into his taxes to contend with, but also his first solo art show to prepare for next year. The president-elect’s son is reportedly in the midst of signing a deal to be represented as an artist by Georges Bergès Gallery in New York City with a solo exhibition in the works for next year, according to sources who spoke to Page Six. In February, Biden first revealed his artistic aspirations to The New York Times, confessing during a conversation with the outlet that painting “is literally keeping me sane. For years I wouldn’t call myself an artist. Now I feel comfortable saying it.”

Vanity Fair dubs Hunter Biden a “venture capitalist turned artist, whose studip is in the pool house of his Hollywood Hills home.” Sounds quaint.

“The one thing I have left is my art,” says the son of the incoming president. Poor boy. He only raked in billions from lucrative contracts in foreign countries, including China.

Again, this is real. It’s not some Babylon Bee satire. While Hunter Biden is at the center of a massive corruption scandal that should have set off alarm bells about his father’s candidacy, Vanity Fair is focused on his art.

This reminds me of the moment when some crack reporter cornered Joe Biden and popped off a rare question — about the flavor of ice cream he was eating.

Vanity Fair presented a growing aspect of legacy media coverage. Increasingly, it seems these outlets are printing all the “news” that’s fit to mock.

Sadly, Americans still pay attention to them.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.