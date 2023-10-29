'Unwoke' Free-for-All #55: We'll First Date You Real Nice, Ladies

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Other than discussing the aphrodisiac power of being on stage for a living, Kevin and I have yet to offer much analysis of the world of modern dating. We heard your cry, America, and we are SO here for you.

The inspiration for this episode is explained in this post that Ashley wrote last week. A woman decided to redefine “high maintenance” and speak for all women on Twitter/X by posting a list of places they supposedly never want to on a first date.

Many women disagreed and much fun was had by all except Little Miss Red Flag. We know that we’re glad we got to steer away from politics for just a little while.

Enjoy!

