Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #55: We'll First Date You Real Nice, Ladies

By Stephen Kruiser 1:40 PM on October 29, 2023
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #55: We'll First Date You Real Nice, Ladies
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

Other than discussing the aphrodisiac power of being on stage for a living, Kevin and I have yet to offer much analysis of the world of modern dating. We heard your cry, America, and we are SO here for you.

via GIPHY

The inspiration for this episode is explained in this post that Ashley wrote last week. A woman decided to redefine “high maintenance” and speak for all women on Twitter/X by posting a list of places they supposedly never want to on a first date.

Many women disagreed and much fun was had by all except Little Miss Red Flag. We know that we’re glad we got to steer away from politics for just a little while.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: UNWOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Advertisement