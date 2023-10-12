Bad Call: '60 Minutes' Is Going to Let Biden Play President on Sunday

To even the casually trained observer, it’s easy to see the causal link between a weak, addled, far left President of the United States and Russia’s decision to escalate its aggression against Ukraine, as well as Hamas’s horrific attack on Israel. To anyone who is being honest with themselves, the last thing that a violence-weary world needs right now is more Joe Biden.

The dutiful Democrat lapdogs in the Mainstream Media don’t see things that way, however. Along with his puppet masters, they insist on trotting this mentally vacant old fool in front of cameras so he can engage in a little make-believe.

Axios:

President Biden will be interviewed on CBS’ “60 Minutes” as part of an edition on Sunday that will spotlight the Israel-Gaza crisis, CBS News President Wendy McMahon revealed at the Axios BFD conference. Why it matters: Biden has been forceful in his support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas in public statements in the wake of the massive attacks inside Israel over the weekend. But with Americans believed to be held hostage, and Israel engaged in a ferocious response, this is becoming one of the most difficult crises of Biden’s presidency so far.

I would contend that Biden’s support for Israel has been more perfunctory than forceful, but media hacks have to keep hacking. They’re so used to creating a wholly fictional version of Biden in order to prop him up that they probably believe their own nonsense now. Another factor that fuels their delusion is that they still believe that the American public buys into their false narratives.

Who wants to tell them?

Historically in the modern media era, the President of the United States goes on camera to use his national platform to project strength and attempt to calm a nervous citizenry in times of great turmoil. Those aren’t realistic goals as long as President LOLEightyonemillion is squatting in the Oval Office.

Biden was in bad shape when he first got into office in 2021. His handlers were, however, able to at least prop him up with enough Adderall and epinephrine to get him through a brief, scripted address. That’s not even working well anymore.

Lately — as we’ve all seen — his mental and physical deterioration is more pronounced with each public appearance. What he will say in a non-scripted appearance is a total crapshoot. Sure, his people will feed “60 Minutes” the questions, but if Biden doesn’t have a teleprompter right in front of his face, the interview is probably off the rails from the get-go.

Bad things happen in this world with greater frequency and intensity when the United States has a weak president. Joe Biden is not only weak, but he’s also slow-witted and being handled by people who fancy themselves smart only because they’re comparing themselves to him. Our enemies know that the president is weak. There is no reason to reinforce that by putting Biden on television so he can babble like a drunk who’s 30 seconds away from falling off of his barstool.

Any public appearance by Biden now is a horrible idea. He did OK in his short, teleprompter-aided speech in response to the Hamas attacks, but he still sounded like they’d just dragged him out of a sensory deprivation chamber and shot him full of stimulants that hadn’t yet taken effect. The fact that it took four days for him to give the speech is probably a sign that it’s taking them longer and longer to get him ready for even the tightly managed appearances.

This is the absolute worst time to have the worst president in U.S. history on television to weigh in on a dire situation that he helped create.

Let the man nap.

In private, that is, not during a televised interview.