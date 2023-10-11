Columns
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 221: RedState's Jeff Charles on Israel, GOP Race, and GETTING LOCAL

By Stephen Kruiser 10:22 PM on October 11, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 221: RedState's Jeff Charles on Israel, GOP Race, and GETTING LOCAL

(Reminder: New episodes are on the podcast page, but I’ll still do promos here.)

My colleague Jeff Charles from our sister site RedState is someone I’ve wanted to have on the podcast for a long time. I would have worked to get him on sooner if I’d know how insane the world would be for his first appearance.

via GIPHY

The headline says it all. We touched on Israel for a bit because it would have been odd if we’d avoided the subject. It’s a fluid situation, however, so we didn’t dwell on it.

Without prompting, Jeff brought up the importance of paying attention to local politics if you really want to bring about change. This is something I’ve been preaching for years.

I knew he’d be a great guest.

Enjoy!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Advertisement