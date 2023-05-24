If Elected, I Will Outlaw All Virtue Signaling

Of all the hideous by-products of America’s Soviet turn during the pandemic, the empowerment of virtue signaling leftists who are completely devoid of virtue is the most wearisome. For me, anyway. Sure, leftists have been crafting false narratives about being good people while behaving in a thoroughly awful manner since prehistoric times, but that bad habit was supersized by the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu.

Virtue signaling has always been about doing the bare minimum to make it seem as if one is a truly good human being. During the pandemic, it became easier than ever. All anyone had to do was wear a mask.

At first, the wearing of masks was all part of a general state of confusion and descent into madness that the world was experiencing. As time wore on, however, people were clinging to their masks in the blue parts of the United States. They were more like binkies than masks as 2022 wore on. By the time 2023 hit, the People of the Mask were, for the most part, doing it to virtue signal.

I’ll admit that I posted a couple of pictures of myself wearing a masks during the pandemic. I did it when I was volunteering at the Community Food Bank, so I actually was being a good person at the time.

My attitude has deteriorated since then.

The masks are just one glaring example. We’re a week away from Pride Month, which is the most tedious long-term virtue signal we’re regularly subjected to. For thirty days, some of the most intolerant people in America will convince themselves that mere proximity to anything resembling a rainbow means that they’re on their way to progressive canonization.

I’m not talking about actual LGBTQ+ people — although the intolerance label fits many of them too. I’m talking about privileged leftists who like to glom onto marginalized people and pretend they understand their pain. Hell hath no BS like a white upper-class lib hanging around with black and gay people and pretending to be down with the struggle.

In their never-ending push to remove God from American society, Democrats have been crafting a perverse side-hustle secular pseudo religion that will allow them to feel like what they’re doing has deeper meaning. They may be so shallow that when you scratch the surface there’s more surface underneath, but give them a Pride pin, a mask, and a Prius and they think they’re St. Teresa of Ávila.

The various ills plaguing this once-great country have been brought upon us by leftists who believe that they are occupying the moral high ground when, in reality, they’re wallowing in depths of depravity that would make Caligula recoil in horror. Virtue signaling is the first symptom of a Constitution-killing cancer.

Look, I don’t want to run for office, but if you want to forego the background check and elect me just long enough to outlaw all forms of virtue signaling before you boot me out of office, I’ll hit the campaign trail in the morning.

Then I’ll get back to the rather difficult work of trying to be a semi-decent human being.

