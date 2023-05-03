The Morning Briefing: Forget Biden, AI Might Kill Us First

Top O’ the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Alistair is insistent that his breeches be kept free from the casual disdain of anyone named Nestor.
My love/hate relationship with technology has been moving more to the “hate” side of things because of recent developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).
OK, “hate” is a bit strong. I really don’t like the word, and it doesn’t apply to anything I actually feel.
I do, however, have a somewhat dualist approach to our looming AI future.
On my best days, I see AI as a partner in creating what will become the halcyon days of memory for our children. Yeah, even I can be a little upbeat like that.
On my worst days, I think AI is going to be every nightmare Sci-Fi novel come true. Ben just wrote about some of the fears that people who understand AI have:
The jobs are going bye-bye. They are not coming back.
More and more, human labor will become irrelevant — an overpriced, inefficient commodity.
Efficiency is what the market demands, so efficiency is what it gets.
Given the incentives in front of it in terms of potentially shaving labor costs and streamlining its workflow, why wouldn’t IBM replace its workers with AI, which is already faster, cheaper, and more proficient than humans and will continue to become even more so with time? It’s an exponential growth model.
The, “we’re all going to lose our jobs” fear is part of each new technological growth phase. What’s happened thus far is that new jobs were created. AI might be the thing that makes that not happen.
While we’re all worrying about Biden and WW III, AI is advancing at a pace that could make the war conundrum go away forever. Because the human factor would go away forever. If we’re not needed for labor, what good would we be?
Some may think I’m reaching here. I would have thought so too as recently as a year ago. Maybe I read too many Sci-Fi novels, but I’ve now started to think that an AI takeover dystopia is a real possibility for the not-too-distant future.
Maybe it’s because I’d rather worry about that than what the left is doing to this country.
Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.
The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].
Everything Isn’t Awful
Me, after a few beers on a warm afternoon.
Baird's Tapir, Tapirus bairdii, is a species of mammal found in the forests and grasslands of Central and South America. it is considered the largest land mammal indigenous to these regions and closely related to primitive horses and rhinocerosespic.twitter.com/Wi7jb0EKix
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) May 2, 2023
PJ Media
Nice place. Sure as Shooting: Dem-Run DC Hits 72nd Homicide in 122 Days
Comrade Bernie Goes Full Commie, Wants Government to Steal ALL the Money You Make Over This Amount
Rep. Matt Gaetz Assaulted by Deranged Leftist
The ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ Is Almost Over
Vice Is Headed for Bankruptcy: Go Woke, Go Broke?
WATCH: Top Urban Talkshow Host Charlamagne Goes Scorched Earth on DNC Over Debate Cancellations
Techno-Hell: Steve Wozniak, ‘AI Godfather’ and Apple Cofounder, Quits Google to Expose AI Dangers
1,500 Troops Sent to the Border as White House Denies Border Crisis
Leftist Students Flee Campus in Fear of Terrifying Speaker: Uh, Mike Pence
Townhall Mothership
Larry O. Impeach the Secretary of State
NYT Details What Happens When There’s a ‘Right-Wing’ Takeover at a College
Key Democrats Still Won’t Commit to Supporting Embattled Biden Nominee
Oh. Detroit considers making downtown a gun-free zone
Cam&Co. The Second Amendment is not a second-class right
Hunter Biden ordered to re-submit financial information… without redactions
Joe Biden hopes you forget about all of the vaccine mandates
Rum, Buggery, and the Lash Makes a Comeback as the US Navy Fights Recruting Woes; Well, Better Hold the Rum
‘I Stand by My Testimony’—Merrick Garland Denies He Lied to Congress
Insurrectionists occupy Texas State Capitol to disrupt vote on ‘gender-affirming care’ ban
Joe Biden says ‘America has never failed to pay our debts’ except that’s not true
VIP
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
110+ Countries Seek Digital Currency: Prelude to Social Credit Scores?
The ‘Fix Is In’ for Hunter Biden’s Backdoor Pardon
Chill Out, Michelle Obama Won’t Run for President
Around the Interwebz
Michael Douglas To Receive Honorary Palme D’Or In Cannes
IBM plans to replace 7,800 jobs with AI over time, pauses hiring certain positions
Argentina’s Loch Ness Monster Lurks Beneath a Patagonia Lake
Bee Me
Nation Surprised To Find Out Late-Night TV Actually Had Writers https://t.co/Us1Me5dTvw pic.twitter.com/xsMHXo4ivx
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 2, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
The Embarkation of the Queen of Sheba, 1648 #lorrain #claudelorrain https://t.co/5nsmGI4tQw pic.twitter.com/joch2W3GL8
— Claude Lorrain (@artistlorrain) March 29, 2023
Kabana Tunes
Gordon Lightfoot considered this is best song and, as fate would have it, he died on “Great Lakes Awareness Day.” No, really. #RIP