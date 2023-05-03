The Morning Briefing: Forget Biden, AI Might Kill Us First

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Alistair is insistent that his breeches be kept free from the casual disdain of anyone named Nestor.

My love/hate relationship with technology has been moving more to the “hate” side of things because of recent developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

OK, “hate” is a bit strong. I really don’t like the word, and it doesn’t apply to anything I actually feel.

I do, however, have a somewhat dualist approach to our looming AI future.

On my best days, I see AI as a partner in creating what will become the halcyon days of memory for our children. Yeah, even I can be a little upbeat like that.

On my worst days, I think AI is going to be every nightmare Sci-Fi novel come true. Ben just wrote about some of the fears that people who understand AI have:

The jobs are going bye-bye. They are not coming back. More and more, human labor will become irrelevant — an overpriced, inefficient commodity. Efficiency is what the market demands, so efficiency is what it gets. Given the incentives in front of it in terms of potentially shaving labor costs and streamlining its workflow, why wouldn’t IBM replace its workers with AI, which is already faster, cheaper, and more proficient than humans and will continue to become even more so with time? It’s an exponential growth model.

The, “we’re all going to lose our jobs” fear is part of each new technological growth phase. What’s happened thus far is that new jobs were created. AI might be the thing that makes that not happen.

While we’re all worrying about Biden and WW III, AI is advancing at a pace that could make the war conundrum go away forever. Because the human factor would go away forever. If we’re not needed for labor, what good would we be?

Some may think I’m reaching here. I would have thought so too as recently as a year ago. Maybe I read too many Sci-Fi novels, but I’ve now started to think that an AI takeover dystopia is a real possibility for the not-too-distant future.

Maybe it’s because I’d rather worry about that than what the left is doing to this country.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Me, after a few beers on a warm afternoon.

Baird's Tapir, Tapirus bairdii, is a species of mammal found in the forests and grasslands of Central and South America. it is considered the largest land mammal indigenous to these regions and closely related to primitive horses and rhinocerosespic.twitter.com/Wi7jb0EKix — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) May 2, 2023

PJ Media

Nice place. Sure as Shooting: Dem-Run DC Hits 72nd Homicide in 122 Days

Comrade Bernie Goes Full Commie, Wants Government to Steal ALL the Money You Make Over This Amount

Rep. Matt Gaetz Assaulted by Deranged Leftist

The ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ Is Almost Over

Trump’s Achilles’ Heel

Vice Is Headed for Bankruptcy: Go Woke, Go Broke?

WATCH: Top Urban Talkshow Host Charlamagne Goes Scorched Earth on DNC Over Debate Cancellations

Techno-Hell: Steve Wozniak, ‘AI Godfather’ and Apple Cofounder, Quits Google to Expose AI Dangers

1,500 Troops Sent to the Border as White House Denies Border Crisis

Leftist Students Flee Campus in Fear of Terrifying Speaker: Uh, Mike Pence

Townhall Mothership

Larry O. Impeach the Secretary of State

NYT Details What Happens When There’s a ‘Right-Wing’ Takeover at a College

Key Democrats Still Won’t Commit to Supporting Embattled Biden Nominee

Oh. Detroit considers making downtown a gun-free zone

Cam&Co. The Second Amendment is not a second-class right

Hunter Biden ordered to re-submit financial information… without redactions

Joe Biden hopes you forget about all of the vaccine mandates

Rum, Buggery, and the Lash Makes a Comeback as the US Navy Fights Recruting Woes; Well, Better Hold the Rum

‘I Stand by My Testimony’—Merrick Garland Denies He Lied to Congress

Insurrectionists occupy Texas State Capitol to disrupt vote on ‘gender-affirming care’ ban

Joe Biden says ‘America has never failed to pay our debts’ except that’s not true

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

110+ Countries Seek Digital Currency: Prelude to Social Credit Scores?

The ‘Fix Is In’ for Hunter Biden’s Backdoor Pardon

When Boycotts Actually Work

Chill Out, Michelle Obama Won’t Run for President

Around the Interwebz

Michael Douglas To Receive Honorary Palme D’Or In Cannes

IBM plans to replace 7,800 jobs with AI over time, pauses hiring certain positions

Argentina’s Loch Ness Monster Lurks Beneath a Patagonia Lake

Bee Me

Nation Surprised To Find Out Late-Night TV Actually Had Writers https://t.co/Us1Me5dTvw pic.twitter.com/xsMHXo4ivx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 2, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

Gordon Lightfoot considered this is best song and, as fate would have it, he died on “Great Lakes Awareness Day.” No, really. #RIP