Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Mar. 13-19, 2023

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

Yes, I’m getting to this a little late this week, but I think we can all agree that mocking the Times and WaPo never has much of an expiration date. Let’s see what the inmates who are running the leftist asylum were up to last week.

1: Trump and DeSantis Could Both Lose

The leftist inmate who penned this oddity is David Brooks, who was once touted as the token conservative columnist at the Times. That ended when he shared a homoerotic observation about Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential election.

Brooks still has a gig there because he’s so remarkably out of touch with the Republicans and conservatives he pretends to know a lot about. His version of the American right is in perfect sync with the Times Editorial Board’s, which is filled with people who have never spoken to a Republican.

In this Brooksian fever dream, GOP voters are really pining away for non-populist, centrist candidates to enter the 2024 presidential race, despite the fact that only Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are being talked about by anyone. Brooks actually touts Mike DeWine’s reelection in Ohio last year as proof of this.

Brooks thinks that there should be a big debate about populism and conservatism in the GOP right now, as if the two are vastly different here in 2023. Here’s part of his ice cold hot take on why that’s not happening:

The second reason we’re not seeing the two narratives face off is Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor should be the ultimate optimistic, businesslike conservative. His state is growing faster than any other in the country. But instead, he’s running as a dour, humorless culture war populist — presumably because that’s what he is. So right now the G.O.P. has two leading candidates with similar views, and the same ever-present anti-woke combativeness. The race is between populist Tweedledum and populist Tweedledee.

Brooks’s haughty dismissiveness of the importance of the culture war in America is so in line with leftist New York Times thinking that one can almost hear his masters there saying “Gooood boy,” while scratching behind his ears and giving him a Beggin’ Strip as a reward.

Run along Davey, the real conservatives have important things to discuss.

2: I Fantasized About Multiple Timelines, and It Nearly Ruined My Life

This cry for help was written by a guest contributor who insisted that the Times use “Mx.” instead of Mr. or Ms. to describe him/her, so you know that it’s an emotional train that won’t be staying on the rails for very long.

Mx. here goes on and on about how perilous it is to get too wrapped up in fictionalized accounts about the multiverse:

And that’s the peril of the multiverse; I was becoming unreal to myself, nostalgic not for a time before the death happened but for a timeline in which it never happened at all. At the climax of the Narnia series, Lewis renounces his beloved fantasy land as a “shadow of a copy” of a newer, realer Narnia. “The new one was a deeper country,” he writes. “Every rock and flower and blade of grass looked as if it meant more.” A shadow of a copy — that’s how I felt.

I read a lot of multiverse stuff, especially in the last year or so. The escapism is fun while I’m reading, but I never begin imagining variations of myself in other timelines. There are a couple of reasons for that. The first is that it’s difficult to imagine multiple versions of me strewn all about the place like that. The multiverse would collapse under the weight of all of that ego.

The other is that I know the difference between fiction and reality. That’s why I’m not a liberal.

3: America Has Decided It Went Overboard on Covid-19

This delirious gem was in a newsletter written by David Wallace-Wells. The first paragraph tells you everything you need to know:

In both the United States and Britain, there is suddenly a front-and-center debate about the very earliest days of the pandemic and how each country responded. Did mitigation measures imposed in the spring of 2020, amid great anxiety and uncertainty, actually work? And considering the costs, were they worth it?

Hey Dave, that debate has been front-and-center here on the right since all of that began, there’s no “suddenly” involved.

This is yet another example of the Fauci cultists coming around to where we were all along. This has become an almost daily occurrence. Here’s an idea, lefties: maybe don’t get so turned on by censorship you keep yourselves from learning things and evolving.

PostScript: Finally, representation is more than a hope in Hollywood

Eugene Robinson wrote this one. It’s about the big night that the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once had at the Academy Awards.

I’m not saying that the representation argument isn’t valid, I’m saying that the liberal habit of seeing all entertainment through a political lens is beyond tedious. It’s got to be an awful way to live.

No wonder the lefties are always so angry.

Until next week!

