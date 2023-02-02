The Morning Briefing: DeSantis Keeps Staring Down His Haters and Winning

Top O’ the Briefing

We are coming up on the third anniversary of all hell breaking loose thanks to the coronavirus, which means we will also soon be coming up on the third anniversary of the beginning of everyone trying to cancel Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Spoiler alert: none of them have been successful.

Perhaps I shouldn’t have said “everyone.” The people of Florida love their governor, as evidenced by his landslide reelection win last November when most Republicans were limping along.

Democrats, their flying monkeys in the mainstream media, and now hardcore Trump faithful, would prefer that DeSantis trip up and give them a reason to force him off of the stage, but he’s not the stumbling type so far.

DeSantis has been waging a war on woke of late. That naturally has the lefties on auto-froth. In another blow to them, DeSantis has prevailed in the most recent battle, which Rick wrote about:

After scathing criticism of the Advanced Placement curricula for African American Studies by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the College Board has significantly altered the curriculum by stripping many of the issues to which DeSantis objected. It’s a big win for DeSantis and Florida students, who now have a less ideological black studies program to study — if they so choose. Gone will be most references to black authors and writers associated with critical race theory (CRT). Also gone are many writers and scholars associated with the queer experience and black feminism. Also not a part of the formal curriculum anymore is Black Lives Matter. Added to research topics: black conservatism.

That’s one of the things about DeSantis during this three-year run that he’s been on: he not only wins, but he also wins big and thoroughly. He makes bold moves that provoke his detractors, who then work 24/7 to derail whatever it is he’s focused on at the time. Throughout all of it, Florida keeps getting more popular and that makes all the right people angry.

It’s always entertaining.

As everyone is aware, DeSantis has been drawing a lot of barbs lately from former President Trump. I wrote the other day that it’s get a little weird for me.

Matt wrote a post yesterday about how DeSantis is handling all of that:

DeSantis, for his part, has kept things classy and has declined to return fire on Trump. In fact, he recently dismissed Trump’s latest criticisms when he was asked about them. “What I would just say is this: I roll out of bed. I have people attacking me from all angles,” he said. “It’s been happening for many, many years and if you look at the good thing about it though is like if you take a crisis situation like COVID, you know, the good thing about it is when you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” DeSantis continued. “And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that whether they reelect you or not.”

It’s unclear whether Trump is trying to provoke DeSantis or not. It’s got to be more than just throwing red meat to the faithful. If Trump is trying to bait him, it’s clear that DeSantis isn’t going to bite, at least not anytime soon.

If DeSantis does run, it’s going to be a lot of fun watching him and Trump go at it. I’d vote for either of them in a heartbeat.

One thing is obvious: DeSantis isn’t sweating whatever is coming next.

