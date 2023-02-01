National Media Ignores Gruesome Missouri University Murder Allegedly Committed by a Woman

The national media seems to be ignoring a grisly murder at Missouri University, and we don’t need tin foil hats to figure out why. A 21-year-old university student, Samuel Clemons, was found stabbed to death with his remains burning in a backyard fire pit on January 10. The person arrested for the crime of homicide is Emma Rose Adams.

Why hasn't the media gone berserk over the stabbing homicide of #SamuelClemons whose alleged killer is #EmmaRoseAdams? This is another university homicide that is gruesome, body found burning in Emma's fire pit, but no national outrage. Is violence against men ignored? pic.twitter.com/3HiNhDjvN2 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) February 2, 2023

Local Missouri media has reported the story, but it hasn’t broken through to the national spotlight. Nancy Grace is not setting up her podcast in front of the murder scene. The New York Times isn’t interviewing everyone who ever knew Adams. We have seen no candlelight vigils for Samuel broadcast on the national news. This case isn’t as big as the Idaho 4 murders, which took over the national conversation for months, but it is similar: both involving students and both stabbings, with one big difference—the alleged killer is a woman. The Clemons case may not be as splashy as the Idaho case as the perpetrator was not at large for a month after the slayings, but the significance of it should still shock the conscience of this nation and would if the nation was given the chance to hear about it.

It’s an interesting study in which stories Big Media chooses to tell you and which ones they don’t. There was a popular sentiment going around on Twitter after the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mom of 3 in Boston whose husband Brian was arrested for her murder, that it’s “always the husband” who commits heinous crimes against women. While there was no body found, the circumstantial evidence against Walshe is mountainous, including a bloody knife, gruesome Google searches, and more. But the idea that it’s “always the husband” bothered me. Hasn’t anyone watched “Snapped”? Women kill too.

Watch #Snapped. Sometimes it's the wife. It's not "always" the husband. Why don't feminists get pissed off at female murderers? Do they have ID TV? Murderers come in both genders. #BelieveEvidence #WomenKill https://t.co/ECWlvP9S5m pic.twitter.com/twVutRxQ1P — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) January 11, 2023

But murderous women ruin the left’s (and by default the media’s) narrative that women are always victims of men. When stories come up that show that’s not always true, they back away quickly and hope no one noticed. This is an injustice to the men who have suffered violence from women. From Johnny Depp to Samuel Clemons, men are victims of female violence and their stories deserve to be told.

Clemons, who shares a name with the famous Mark Twain (who was also from Missouri), was reported to have been the apple of his mother’s eye. The 21-year-old was living with autism and was helping others with the condition train for jobs at Sonic. Friends on Facebook described him as a joy to be around.

Samuel Clemons was pure sunshine. He was extremely kind and intelligent, and was attending Mizzou majoring in biological sciences. Sammy had a beautiful future ahead of him cut short by a monster. He was on the autism spectrum and though he was 21, he was naive, innocent, and vulnerable. Sammy liked to draw, and he loved the comic shop and owned hundreds of comics. He absolutely adored cats. From the age 10 he frequently would volunteer with Wild Thing – Feral Feline Fix in Jefferson City, feeding feral colonies. He also packed “Buddy Packs” for a couple of years, for kids in a youth outreach program, volunteering with Wesley United Methodist Church in Jefferson City. He really loved researching how to preserve and protect the bats and bees, he was insistent on recycling. He opened doors for people and was kind to all. He hated the song, “baby it’s cold outside” because he thought that it depicted a man forcing his desires on a woman wanting to leave. Sammy respected everyone’s right to be who they wanted to be, so he had a lot of acquaintances that were gay/lesbian. Always had a giant smile for anyone and would jump to help someone in need. Sadly, that’s probably what led to his death. He didn’t drive because of the sensory issues he had with his autism diagnosis. He trained young people at Sonic with disabilities where he worked for 4 years. He was just a beautiful, sweet and gentle soul that didn’t deserve this. He met evil. Sammy lost his dad when he was young, and then went on to tragically lose his oldest brother in 2013. He experienced great losses but remained a bright light in the lives of everyone around him. Sammy was very close to his momma, her 3 boys are her soul. Please send up positive thoughts and love for her, and for her son who has now lost both of his brothers. Sammy’s light will continue to shine, his life mattered, and he will have a voice through those who loved him.

Be kind to one another.

Samuel Clemons was the joy of his mother's life. Pray for her. She's lost two sons now. She has one left. No one should have to go through this pain. Sammy had autism. He was kind and helped others with the condition. pic.twitter.com/m2Tx2nJ6V7 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) February 2, 2023

When police went to do a wellness check on Clemons, they followed his GPS trail from his phone to the home where Adams lived. When they arrived there, they found an unidentified body, later identified as Clemons, burning in the fire pit out back. Adams told the police she had killed Clemons in self-defense and alleged that he was beating her at the time of the murder. She did not explain why she appeared to have tried to hide what she had done by burning the body. PJ Media reached out to friends of the accused Emma Adams, who is being charged with 2nd-degree murder, which according to Missouri statute is “knowingly [causing] the death of another person or, with the purpose of causing serious physical injury to another person, causes the death of another person.”

According to a source who knew Adams since high school and who did not want to be named, Adams had a long history of mental illness. “She was schizophrenic and hospitalized more than once,” said the source. “She seemed to have it under control until around 2019 when something snapped and she started heavily drinking and using drugs.” The source described an out-of-control teenager with no supervision from her parents. “Her dad’s house was the party house. We would go to the basement there where she lived and he never checked on us.” It was in that basement that the source described being pressured into drinking alcohol. “I believe she spiked our drinks with something because there were times I couldn’t walk afterward.” The high school friend also described a dark side of Adams, claiming she could be violent and alleging that she sexually assaulted more than one teen who had too much to drink in her house.

When asked if any of the teens who believed they had been assaulted came forward, the source said no. “They were too scared they would be in trouble for drinking. They just tried to forget it.” The source remembered a time when Adams came over looking for help and was covered in blood. “She had been self-harming and it really freaked me out. I let her stay because she said she had to get away from her dad, but it was scary and I didn’t hang out with her much after that.”

Adams was reportedly on her own through most of her teen years after her parents were divorced. “That house they found her in was her mother’s house, but her mom moved out with a boyfriend and left Emma alone,” the source said. At the time, Adams was eighteen. No one is clear on how Clemons knew 20-year-old Adams as she was not a student at the university and was working odd jobs in food service and gas stations, but the source believed she may have met him on the Bumble friends app where she met others.

Adams is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

The next time someone tries to tell you that violent crime is a male problem and not a problem with humanity as a whole, please point them to this article and the long list of female killers currently behind bars.