'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #56: With Friends Like McConnell, Who Needs Enemies?

The brief period of time when Donald Trump gave Mitch McConnell a little bit of spine has come to an end. Mitch the Squish is back and doing what he does best: working hard to make D.C. Democrats happy all the while giving the finger to Republican voters.
I’ve written on more than one occasion that it truly seems that McConnell is not only content being in the minority, but I think that he actually enjoys it. While many of us are worried about the GOP becoming a permanent minority party and the Dems reigning supreme, McConnell is trying to make sure it happens.
Kevin and I share how much we each dislike Mitch and Republican squishes in general.
This will probably be the last episode of the year, and when we see you in 2023 we will be recharged and ready to take on the commies.
Enjoy!
