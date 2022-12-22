'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #56: With Friends Like McConnell, Who Needs Enemies?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

The brief period of time when Donald Trump gave Mitch McConnell a little bit of spine has come to an end. Mitch the Squish is back and doing what he does best: working hard to make D.C. Democrats happy all the while giving the finger to Republican voters.