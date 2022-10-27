The Kruiser Kabana Episode 200: Bicentennial Episode Extravaganza With Townhall's Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia!

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

We launched our VIP program three years ago and one of the first things that I told the Mothership I wanted to do as part of it was a podcast. It had been a decade since I previously had a podcast. As much as I love writing, I love talking even more (ask anyone who knows me). Honestly, I was surprised that I hadn’t gotten around to launching another podcast sooner.