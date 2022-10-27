The Kruiser Kabana Episode 200: Bicentennial Episode Extravaganza With Townhall's Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia!

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)
We launched our VIP program three years ago and one of the first things that I told the Mothership I wanted to do as part of it was a podcast. It had been a decade since I previously had a podcast. As much as I love writing, I love talking even more (ask anyone who knows me). Honestly, I was surprised that I hadn’t gotten around to launching another podcast sooner.
Well kids, here we are 200 episodes later and still having fun.
I am joined for the big celebration by my friends and colleagues Storm Paglia and Matt Vespa, the co-hosts of Townhall’s “Triggered” podcast. If memory serves, they haven’t been on the Kabana since right around the 100th episode, so it was fun to have them back.
Naturally, we begin with our assessments of various races and the upcoming midterms. I’m a bit surprised that we didn’t pop any champagne.
You guys know me, I can only talk about politics so long. As it usually does when the three of us are hanging out, the conversation soon turned to sports.
Many opinions were shared.
We had a blast, and I don’t want to wait another hundred episodes before Matt and Storm are on again.
Lastly, thank you to all of our VIP friends. You have made the last three years a lot of fun, even during all of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu bulls**t.
Onto episode 300!