Columns
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 200: Bicentennial Episode Extravaganza With Townhall's Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia!

By Stephen Kruiser 7:26 PM on October 27, 2022

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

We launched our VIP program three years ago and one of the first things that I told the Mothership I wanted to do as part of it was a podcast. It had been a decade since I previously had a podcast. As much as I love writing, I love talking even more (ask anyone who knows me). Honestly, I was surprised that I hadn’t gotten around to launching another podcast sooner.

Well kids, here we are 200 episodes later and still having fun.

via GIPHY

I am joined for the big celebration by my friends and colleagues Storm Paglia and Matt Vespa, the co-hosts of Townhall’s “Triggered” podcast. If memory serves, they haven’t been on the Kabana since right around the 100th episode, so it was fun to have them back.

Naturally, we begin with our assessments of various races and the upcoming midterms. I’m a bit surprised that we didn’t pop any champagne.

You guys know me, I can only talk about politics so long. As it usually does when the three of us are hanging out, the conversation soon turned to sports.

Many opinions were shared.

We had a blast, and I don’t want to wait another hundred episodes before Matt and Storm are on again.

Lastly, thank you to all of our VIP friends. You have made the last three years a lot of fun, even during all of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu bulls**t.

Onto episode 300!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Trending
Editor's Choice