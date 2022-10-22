The Kruiser Kabana Episode 199: Let Joe Biden Impeach Himself

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

There has been a lot of talk about just how vengeful the Republicans should be next if they retake the majority in the House in November. While I’m usually in the “burn it all down” crowd when it comes to dealing with the Democrats, I differ from a lot of my friends and colleagues when it comes to dealing with getting rid of President LOLEightyonemillion.