'Unwoke' Free-for-All #15: Can Greg Gutfeld Save Late-Night Comedy?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

As everyone is no doubt aware by the title of this podcast, Kevin and I are committed to making sure that the eternally constipated, PC speech fascists don’t succeed in their efforts to destroy comedy.

via GIPHY

One of the saddest things that’s happened in recent years is the destruction of late-night comedy by these emotionally deficient idiots. Greg Gutfeld’s recent ratings success has breathed new life into the almost dead format, however. Kevin and I ponder whether that might one day help revive comedy at the broadcast networks. We’re solutions-oriented, and see a lot of possibilities out there.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.