The Kruiser Kabana Episode 196: Slaying the Swamp's Hydra Heads

When President Trump first took office in 2017 there was a lot of excitement among those of us in the “shrink the bureaucracy” crowd over his promises to “drain the Swamp.”
Well, it turned out that the Swamp is inhabited by a multi-headed hydra that needs to be dealt with first.
In this episode, I explore the harsh realities of draining the federal bureaucratic Swamp, along with some ideas on how to begin.
As always, there are ridiculous tangents along the way. I am nothing if not permanently distracted.
Enjoy!