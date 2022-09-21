Columns
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 196: Slaying the Swamp's Hydra Heads

By Stephen Kruiser 4:41 PM on September 21, 2022

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

When President Trump first took office in 2017 there was a lot of excitement among those of us in the “shrink the bureaucracy” crowd over his promises to “drain the Swamp.”

Well, it turned out that the Swamp is inhabited by a multi-headed hydra that needs to be dealt with first.

In this episode, I explore the harsh realities of draining the federal bureaucratic Swamp, along with some ideas on how to begin.

As always, there are ridiculous tangents along the way. I am nothing if not permanently distracted.

Enjoy!

