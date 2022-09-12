The Morning Briefing: Credit Card Companies Go Full Commie With the Gun Grabbers

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jerold was always grateful that his family tree had that one extra branch.

The Democrats in charge want your guns. Never doubt that.

The right to bear arms may be guaranteed by the Constitution but we all know how the people on the left feel about that. The Second Amendment is anathema to them because they truly want every American citizen unarmed.

Gee…wonder why.

Corporate America has — for reasons I will never understand– decided to throw in with the anti-gun lobbyists. Here’s some news from Rick:

Credit card giants Visa, Mastercard, and American Express will start categorizing sales of guns from gun shops using a new merchant code from the International Organization for Standardization. Previously, individual sales from gun stores were categorized as “general merchandise.”

So now if you’re obeying the law the companies that finances you you’re a criminal?!?

It’s not paranoia if it’s actually happening. The Dems have been trying to create a database of gun owners for a long time. They want you to be unarmed and helpless when they arrive.

Using the largest credit providers on Earth to track your preferences is quite Soviet. It’s a dystopian novel of the worst order.

We may very well once again scale down to a barter society.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Russia Routed in Kharkiv Counteroffensive

Achtung, Baby! Your Historical Proof the Democrats Are Using the Nazi Playbook

Of Course: Defeated Democrat Congressman Claims Election Was ‘Stolen’ by Republican

Dumbala strikes again. On September 11, Kamala Harris Likens Trump Supporters to the 9/11 Terrorists

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. UKRAINE WAR: Moscow, We Have a Problem [UPDATED]

Chief Justice Roberts Responds to Democrat Attacks on Court’s Legitimacy

Nikki Haley Declares ‘America Is Worth Fighting For’ and Calls on Us to ‘Renew Our Patriotism’

Credit Card Companies Will Now Categorize Gun Store Sales Separately

Fetterman Will Hold Pro-Abortion Rally on 9/11 With ‘Defund the Police’ Advocate

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Maybe We Want Things to Get Even Worse

Democrat Congressman Accuses Republican Of Stealing Election Away From Him

This is kinda beautiful. Watch: Boris Johnson’s Moving Tribute to the Queen

‘Let’s Roll’: Remembering 9/11 21 Years Later

Retailers are turning to good guys with guns

Why publishing victims’ photographs is a terrible idea

Defund. Texas teacher tells students to call pedophiles “minor-attracted persons”

Oh. NOLA mayor demands first-class air travel because of “the world Black women walk in”

Queen Elizabeth Ordered the Star-Spangled Banner Played During Guard Ceremony After 9/11

Supreme Court Says Jewish University Doesn’t Have to ‘Accommodate’ LGBTQIA2S+ Student Group Because of Religion

Brit Hume: The day when people will want electric vehicles without mandates and subsidies is ‘not here’

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Florida Man Friday: The Florida Trip, the Georgia Cop, His White Claw, and the Prostitution Sting

The Left Uses the Anniversary of 9/11 to Further Divide Us

Now Is Not the Time for Overwrought Critiques of the British Monarchy

Democrats Are Bitter, Horrible People, and They Insist on Proving It Regularly

Biden: ‘Greatest Lesson of September 11’ Is That We Should Not Offend Muslims

A Republican Congress Must Pass the TRUMP Act and End the Democrats’ Reign of Politicized Prosecution Terror

Around the Interwebz

Awards Season Kicks Off Early In Toronto As Harry Styles, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Honored

Ikea’s Swedish House Mafia record player is actually going on sale next month

20 Pet-Friendly Houseplants That Are Safe for Cats or Dogs—And 20 That Aren’t

Smells Like Onion

Mom Holds Knife To Throat Of Dinner Guest Who Offered To Help With Dishes https://t.co/1ncMgk0ynn pic.twitter.com/SB4kjOvxK4 — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 11, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Holy s*** did I laugh at this.