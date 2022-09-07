Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write so[mething every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

As expected, there were a few love letters to Mikhail Gorbachev in last week’s Opinion sections. The commies at the Times and WaPo just can’t quit one of their own, after all. I felt like I needed three Silkwood Showers just after reading and writing about his death, so I skipped over them.

Let’s see what did catch my eye.

1: Republicans Are Showing Contempt for the Rules

We begin this week with another glimpse into Jamelle Bouie’s ongoing fever dream. Bouie takes umbrage with the fact that Republicans are trying to legally change laws that they don’t like.

You know, as is the fashion here in the United States.

He cites as one example the ranked-choice voting scheme in Alaska which just handed an election to a Democrat because the overwhelming majority of the votes were split between two Republicans. Bouie acts as if Republicans have contempt for a time-honored tradition in Alaska politics. In reality, ranked-choice voting was narrowly approved via ballot initiative two years ago. Bouie says that there is “nothing unfair” about the system, which is rich coming from a new organization that constantly whines about Republicans’ “minority rule” in Congress.

2: America Is Being Consumed by a Moral Panic Over Trans People

Farhad Manjoo has never met any hyperbole that he didn’t like. Of course, that can describe every leftist when it comes to the trans debate. Here on the right, we just want creepy teachers to find some teaching method other than drag shows to reach first-graders. According to them, we’re all bigots because we think it’s sound policy to not be pervy around little kids.

We also think that letting a tiny fraction of the population dictate public education policy is kind of insane.

If there is any kind of “panic” going on it’s entirely due to the fact that the left is always in “you will be made to care” mode. That’s why they feel comfortable indoctrinating kids at any age.

Like I said, creepy.

3: These 12 Teachers Don’t See Themselves as Superheroes

This one is weird. I would posit that it’s a problem that anyone sees teachers as superheroes. Look, I like teachers. I have a lot of friends and relatives who are teachers but I’ve never gotten caught up in the “all teachers are saints” thing. Good teachers are great, but the bad ones are disasters and, sadly, there are a lot of bad ones out there.

The teachers I know personally never complain about their jobs the way that the ones the mainstream media digs up do. And this is a whiny bunch they’ve got here.

Here’s an example:

I am in a school district where we’re facing the possibility of going on strike. It’s exhausting to me to come in already starting the school year where our board of education is not respecting us. And after last year and the year and a half we’ve had with teaching, it’s just — it’s so exhausting to be pulled all these different ways.

Teachers’ unions are so toxic that even teachers don’t like them anymore.

Maybe they should take the hint.

PostScript: Dear Insurrectionists and Fascists: I’m sorry I offended you

This is from Dana Milbank, whose insane bias I’ve had the displeasure of covering for over a decade now.

As a full-time apologist for the Democratic National Committee, Milbank has bought into the “right-wing extremists” Big Lie. To summarize this particular tantrum of his: How dare Trump supporters not roll over and let us keep lying about them?

The thing about Trump and his supporters that Democrats hate the most is that we’re not Romneyesque wusses who abandon our spines in the face of negative false narratives.

We fight back. And we’ll keep fighting.

Because they’ll keep lying.

Always a good time hanging out. Until next week!