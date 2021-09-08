Real American Democrats vs D.C. Democrats

As a full-time observer of American politics, I can often spot trends with greater ease than an armchair pundit. When the trend is happening within the Democratic party I’m never sure if I’m getting it right, however. Having never gone through a wandering liberal phase in my youth, I find it impossible to get into the heads of anyone who is left of center. Honestly, moderate Republicans are a complete mystery to me too.

One thing that became apparent during the 2016 presidential campaign was that a lot of Democrats in flyover country were not marching in step with the coastal elite Dems. The Beltway Democrats paid little attention to that. They assumed that Granny Maojackets would be swept into office via media malpractice and didn’t see any reason to notice the rubes in the hinterland.

Sadly, that same media malpractice was able to terrorize those voters with falsehood and convince them that Joe Biden was the calm, steady presence in the White House that they lied about the nation needing. It was a heck of a sales job, given that Biden had never once in his long career proven himself to be anything other than a paste-eating spaz who couldn’t be taken seriously. The only reason that The Lightbringer chose him as veep was because he knew Biden was too unremarkable to ever steal the spotlight from him.

The D.C. Democrats seem to be taking the real Americans in their party for granted again. Joe Biden, the one-time “moderate” candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary field, is lurching to an extreme that he would have found disturbing just six or seven years ago.

More often than not lately, Biden and the rest of the Beltway Democratic Elite behave as if they’ve never met a member of their party who didn’t live in a coastal blue state or Chicago (which we should just give to Canada in exchange for some beer). I could be wrong about this but I don’t think that I am.

For example, Biden hadn’t been at his Oval Office desk on his first day long enough for the seat to get warm when he killed the Keystone XL pipeline. He did so for purely far-left, ignorant partisan reasons. Given the current, obviously compromised state of his mental faculties, Biden was probably unaware that a lot of Democrats who are regular folk work on projects like that. That led to a stunning rebuke from a labor union that had endorsed him, which happened after he’d been on the job less than a week.

The Biden administration’s only rationale behind executive decisions is whether the order rescinds or overrides something Trump did. That’s it. If a labor union that’s always been loyal to the Democrats becomes collateral damage, so be it.

Team Biden’s assault on energy we can actually use continues to this day, and it’s not just hurting red states. Dems are currently bemoaning opposition from one of their own, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. West Virginia has a lot of blue-collar Democrats who are, or were, involved in the coal industry. A beleaguered coal miner who’s always voted for Democrats but now feels that his way of life is threatened probably doesn’t have a lot in common with a party that thinks it can pressure the Taliban into one day flying rainbow flags during Pride month.

Post-Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden’s poll numbers have been sinking faster than a mob enemy who’s been weighted with lead and tossed overboard by a few enforcers. As our own VodkaPundit recently pointed out, some reliable Dems are leaving the Biden fold.

The Democratic power structure in Washington is currently dominated by the coastal elites. Biden is from Delaware. Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi are not just from deep-blue California, they both came up through its bluest of blue parts: San Francisco. Chuck Schumer is from New York. You could drop that group in the middle of Kansas and they’d probably think that they had been abducted by aliens.

The upper echelon of the Democratic party is absolutely dominated by politicians who represent the “left of left” fringe. Even on the off chance that they occasionally listen to their constituents, they are probably not hearing from people who have much in common with Democrats from the heartland.

The obvious question is this: is there enough of a divide to make a significant number of flyover country Democrats vote Republican anytime soon?

In a sane world where the media outlets with the biggest reach didn’t lie all the time, the answer would be a resounding yes.

We don’t live in a world like that though. People are still swayed by the MSM. The Big Three network nightly news broadcasts draw ratings that dwarf cable. We all have relatives who get most of their information from Lester Holt, David Muir, or Norah O’Donnell. That doesn’t help.

At the rate Biden and his handlers are going, it’s a given that he will do something to further wreak havoc with the lives of real American Democrats, all the while being cheered on by the Beltway Dems.

Perhaps enough of the former will notice and cast their next votes in a way that will help end this dystopian free-for-all that we’re presently enduring.