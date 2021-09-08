Shock Poll: Biden Approval Under 40% Overall, Even Core Dems Fleeing

Eight months of bad governance are finally catching up to him, according to the latest Presidentish Joe Biden approval numbers.

Biden has lost traction with all voters, including core Democratic constituencies, pushing him below 40% — a near-record for any president in his first year in office.

The only president with worse first-year numbers — and then even only barely worse — was Donald Trump, after relentless attacks and fake RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA conspiracy theories.

Today’s numbers come from the left-leaning The Economist/YouGov Poll and are actually worse than they appear at first glance.

Before we get to that, though, let’s take a look at just how far downhill Biden has slid in under eight months.

Ryan James Girdusky was kind enough to collect all the headline figures in handy tweet form:

YouGov/Economist, first poll that has Biden's approval under 40%. (approve/disapprove) Overall: 39/50

Men: 36/53

Women: 42/46

White men no degree: 28/61

White women w/ degree: 53/42

Black: 65/26

Hispanic: 41/36

Registered Voters: 43/53

Dems: 77/15

GOP: 9/89

Indie: 35/56 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 8, 2021

I don’t know how Biden managed to get a positive nod of approval from 9% of GOP voters, unless The Economist/YouGov oversampled the Bill Kristol household.

That one joking quibble aside, the rest of these figures should cause nothing but sleepless nights for whatever hacks in the Biden White House still think their guy is fit to serve two terms. Or even just fill out this one.

Did you notice Hispanic voters seem to have completed their Trump-induced desertion from the Democrat Party?

A Democrat president cannot survive with such weak support from black voters, from female voters, and from independent voters.

To put it another way, Donald Trump in his last, tumultuous year in office, after five years of relentless attacks from the media-government-education-entertainment complex, still enjoyed support from 86% of Republican voters. Biden, after less than a year in office and near-relentless cheerleading from the media-government-education-entertainment complex, has an approval rating of just 77% with his fellow Dems.

These are not the approval numbers of anyone who’s going to serve a second term, not without dishonest voting on a scale that would dwarf anything ever seen outside of the Soviet Union or Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. These are not the numbers of a president whose party is going to keep control of the House or Senate past next year.

These are the numbers of a president whose incompetence and mendacity are finally too much for the media-government-education-entertainment complex to hide or spin.

I’m not getting cocky, I swear. But these figures are just devastating.

I’d also like to mention that my friend and colleague Bryan Preston absolutely called this one a week ago.

In a piece headlined “Poll Shows Biden Doing OK After Afghan Fiasco, But There’s a Huge Catch,” Bryan noted some serious issues with the just-released PollProjectUSA numbers that showed “Biden is still surviving with 47% approval, 46% disapproval, even after the Afghanistan debacle.”

But:

Notice the sample first. The sample of +14 Democrats does not comport with reality. We’re about a 50-50 nation with maybe a few-percent advantage for the Democrats generically. Not a 14-point difference. The current RealClear generic ballot poll has Democrats at +3.8, but that’s including the YouGov sample that PPUSA used in this poll (which registers at +10 on RCP). So even that +3.8 advantage for the Democrats is highly suspect as it’s tilted by an outlier sample — this one. Plus, Democrats just tend to get oversampled in polls. I reached out to a Texas pollster politico who dismissed the YouGov data itself as nonsense that needs to be flushed. The PPUSA poll is based on YouGov’s data, and seems to be torqued even farther to the left.

Here we are just one week later, and the very same YouGov outfit shows Biden so deep underwater that he must be suffering from nitrogen narcosis.

Say, maybe that’s why he talks the way he does.