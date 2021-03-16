The Morning Briefing: The Washington Post Kills Puppies When You're Not Looking

Top O’ the Briefing

The Washington Post Is Basically Satan

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’ve never had a pedicure.

We are more than a year and a half into my time here as the curator of the magnificent newsletter. At this point I think you are all aware of the fact that I write about liberal bias in American media a lot. I do that because it’s a cancer that will soon destroy the Republic if left untreated. There are many on the other side of the aisle who will tell you that I’m creating this monster under the bed out of whole cloth but they are concussed and/or lying.

The mainstream media in the United States of America has been openly cheerleading for Democrats for well over half a century now. If any of the people who participate in this propaganda party want me to back that up I’d be more than happy to lock them in a room and force them to read my body of work on the subject that spans more than two decades. They’ll still deny their complicity in pimping the Democratic narrative but we will have at least kept them away from inflicting harm on our freedom for a while

Throughout the Trump presidency, I wrote that his greatest accomplishment was making the biased hacks in the mainstream media expose themselves. Yes, they had been biased for a very long time, but they at least pretended to not be. It didn’t make them any less biased, but it was a tedious game of faux objectivity that made people who don’t pay too much attention to politics feel good about the First Amendment.

When Donald Trump waltzed into the Oval Office in early 2017 after a legitimate electoral victory he wrecked the the MSM’s pretense of objectivity forever.

The two biggest abusers of First Amendment privilege are The New York Times and The Washington Post. There are many outlets from other media that are on the list but these two stand out because they’ve been awful for a period of time that began long before the dominance of television.

The worst of the worst after Trump became president has been WaPo, which prides itself on being the newspaper of record for the capital of the most glorious nation on Earth but is really just a poorly written propaganda rag published by the Democratic National Committee.

WaPo has been lying about Trump since he first announced he was running for president. They became worse by the day, abandoning even the slightest pretense of journalistic integrity. Now they’ve been caught on tape.

Matt has more:

The media conspiracy against Trump became a lot more serious on Monday when the Washington Post retracted its January story claiming that President Donald Trump had pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find the fraud” in the 2020 election and said that he’d be a “national hero” if he did. A recording of the call definitively proved that the quotes cited by the Washington Post, and then parroted by other outlets, were never actually said by the president at all. But, as Becket Adams explains at the Washington Examiner, “the Washington Post’s dud of a ‘bombshell’ isn’t even the most scandalous thing about this episode in media malfeasance.” The most scandalous thing, Adams, argues, is that several different newsrooms “claimed they independently ‘confirmed’ the original ‘scoop’ with anonymous sources of their own.”

The American mainstream media is a hive mind. The various entities may have different balance sheets and people in charge, but they’re all working in concert to advance the leftist cause.

The Trump presidency was filled with fake bombshell stories that came from anonymous sources. I was writing from the beginning that these sources weren’t real. For the kajillionth time, I was right.

The mainstream media in this country is forever redefining “low.” Its hacks fabricate non-truths that are detrimental to people who oppose the leftist agenda. They are dangerous, awful people. They cloak themselves in the Constitution while actively seeking to destroy it. In the past few years they’ve been working overtime to dismantle most of the First Amendment and all of the Second, Fifth, and Fourteenth.

Media retractions and corrections mean nothing, especially when done long after the lie was first published. All that a false narrative needs is a little time to germinate in the public conversation. The MSM knows that. WaPo and its ilk simply have to let a falsehood roam free for a while and watch it sink into a national conversation. By they time they get around to the retraction. the lie has become truth in the mind of hundreds of thousands, or maybe millions, of people.

These propagandists don’t deserve First Amendment protection. Yeah, I’m going there. Shut down the leftist narrative pimps.

Or say goodbye to all of your other freedoms.

Oh yeah, WaPo doesn’t actually kill puppies. This is my retraction.

Everything Isn't Awful

I Wanna Party With This Dude

Meet the Waffle Man.

He waffles EVERYTHING! https://t.co/oPzuhrzhxW pic.twitter.com/WEHp3yV5HA — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2021

