Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: I Just Got an Air Fryer and My Privilege Has Never Felt So Privileged

After taking a few days off to enjoy my birthday I have returned to work tanned, rested, and ready to be me again. I highly recommend four days with no television or news.

My sister, brother in-law, and nieces got me an air fryer for my birthday and — not gonna lie — I felt a little superior before even taking it out of the box.

Even better is the fact that this air fryer was made by the people who make Instant Pots, which is a food prep cult I’ve been a member of for almost four years now. I do everything but bathe in my Instant Pot. And, hey, if they made one big enough for that I’d give it some serious consideration.

Based on brand consistency I was sort of a legacy for the IP Air Fryer cult. I eased into it like someone who had been born with a silver trendy appliance on my kitchen counter. It was more like welcoming an old friend into the fold than introducing a new piece of cooking gadgetry into my home.

Like the box says, it’s “More Than Just An Air Fryer!”

Indeed it is.

It has already endeared itself to me. Since I was already out of ketosis from the birthday staycation, I decided that the maiden voyage of my air fryer would involve cooking some potatoes. They’re better than any potatoes a woman ever cooked for me. And this air fryer will never inform me that we need to “spend some time apart.”

This could be the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

I may have to start doing CrossFit to work off all of the air fryer food. Don’t worry, I’ll never go vegan, though.

It’s fun to be back. I’m off to make some chicken tenders now.

Get on my privilege level, people.

