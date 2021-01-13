Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: I'll Stuff Your Burger

(Kruiser’s Permanote Description: This column is intended to be a lighthearted, short-form way to frequently connect with our cherished VIP readers. Sometimes it will be serious. Sometimes it will be fun. Sometimes it will be a cornucopia of intellectual curiosities and fascinations. OK, maybe not so much the last one. Anyway, as this is a departure for me, I’m including this explanation at the top of each post for a while. Also, non-subscribers can see the first couple of paragraphs so I am in desperate need of filler until we get to the private stuff (subscribe here). Please remember that there is a standing invitation to ask me anything in the comments. Once a week, I’ll answer.)

OK, I admit that I haven’t been doing these installments with the frequency that I should. After the holidays I’d intended to ramp it up but I think we were all caught a little off guard by the first week of 2021. Let’s just say that the levity left me for a few days. Thanks to some Jameson Black Barrel, it returned over the weekend. (Side note: WordPress spellcheck was still red-flagging “Jameson,” despite the fact that I’ve been writing on this platform for over a decade. I finally added it to the dictionary and all is right with the world.)

I truly do want to do a lot of “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) here, so please fire away. Once we get a steady stream of that I will do a post every Friday answering questions. It will probably take a while to build up but we’ll get there. I would rather spend more time here in the VIP section with all of you than be out there with the masses right now anyway. I can be patient while we create something together here.

On to the burgers.

I got a craving earlier today for some feta-stuffed burgers. I have some ground sirloin in the freezer that I’m going to thaw for the weekend. The craving is strong though, I’m tempted to buy more ground beef now and just do it tonight. There’s really no time to grill though, as I still have to do Thursday’s Morning Briefing.

It was only a year or so ago that I began doing the cheese-stuffed burger thing. All I’ve tried so far is cheddar and feta. I know that feta is a non-starter for people but I’ve yet to meet a cheese I don’t like. I could live on just cheese. If I had beer to wash it down with, of course. I’m using this post to crowdsource other stuffed burger ideas. Anybody do them with something other than cheese?

Let me know and I’ll give your faves a try. I’M WILLING TO PUT IN THE WORK.

#ForAmerica

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.