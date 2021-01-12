The Kruiser Kabana Episode 92: Don't Despair—It's Exactly What the Commies Want You To Do

Hoo-boy — lotta long faces out there these days. While I’ve routinely been (and will admit to) accused of lacking empathy I will say that I can almost intellectually wrap my head around the angst compatriots on the American Right are feeling at the moment.

I’m here, dear readers and listeners, to exhort everyone to fight back with all you’ve got to not let these commie usurpers run roughshod over your feelings. Yeah, there’s been a lot to be angry and frustrated about this past year and especially the past few months, but now is not the time to let them get any more victories. The DemCommies are in PsyOps mode now, trying to crush our spirits so they can have an even easier path to unleashing their anti-American agenda.

As I am fond of saying: yeah…no.

I’m very aware that this message of mine will be falling on deaf ears and blind eyes for the time being. That’s ok. This is a short podcast and you can go back and listen to it more than once. But trust me on the messaging here. I am the elder of most villages and I know some things.

One of those things is that the DemCommies want us all to roll over and play dead right now. I won’t.

Thank you VIP subscribers for being there. Let’s wander through this together and make it to the other side.

Enjoy!

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.