The Kruiser Kabana Episode 74: 'Reverse Triggered' With Townhall's Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia

It’s a Three-for-All!
After many earnest promises and even more reschedules, my friends Matt Vespa, Storm Paglia, and I were finally able to carve out some time to record.
Matt and Storm are the co-hosts of Townhall’s wildly popular “Triggered” podcast. When I was a guest in August they called it the “Triggered and Kruiser Kabana Crossover Episode.” I figured it would be confusing if I called this the “Kruiser Kabana and Triggered” episode so I just pulled “Reverse Triggered” out of my brain.
We recorded this on Friday, the day after the hot mess that was the dueling town hall events on Thursday night. That gets the bulk of our attention, but we also cover Australian Rules Football, basic charcuterie skills, and our respective experiences in Las Vegas all-male revues.
OK, maybe I made some of that up.
It’s a fun episode though, and we are definitely going to do it again.
Grab an adult beverage, fire up the neighbors’ hot tub, and sneak in to give this a listen until they kick you out.
___
Kruiser Twitter
Kruiser Facebook
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.