The Kruiser Kabana Episode 74: 'Reverse Triggered' With Townhall's Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia

It’s a Three-for-All!

After many earnest promises and even more reschedules, my friends Matt Vespa, Storm Paglia, and I were finally able to carve out some time to record.

Matt and Storm are the co-hosts of Townhall’s wildly popular “Triggered” podcast. When I was a guest in August they called it the “Triggered and Kruiser Kabana Crossover Episode.” I figured it would be confusing if I called this the “Kruiser Kabana and Triggered” episode so I just pulled “Reverse Triggered” out of my brain.