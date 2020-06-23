Columns
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 47: Comedian Kevin Downey Jr. on the Post-COVID Future of Stand-Up

By Stephen Kruiser Jun 23, 2020 11:35 PM EST
In Part II of my interview with my friend Kevin Downey Jr. we explore what the stand-up comedy scene might look like as we try to return to whatever normal will be now. We focused on performance venues and 21st century ways of getting our material out there. One thing we didn’t discuss that I would like to have Kevin back to talk about is what the politically correct speech and thought police are doing to stand-up. It’s a subject that has been on my mind a lot these past few weeks especially. There is a concerted effort to sanitize comedy which I really believe will lead to its ruin.

We also spend some time talking about how ridiculous we were when we were doing a tour of the South Pacific to entertain U.S. troops. Ah…memories.

Keep up with what Kevin is doing by following him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Kruiser Twitter
Kruiser Facebook
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

