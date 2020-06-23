The Kruiser Kabana Episode 47: Comedian Kevin Downey Jr. on the Post-COVID Future of Stand-Up

In Part II of my interview with my friend Kevin Downey Jr. we explore what the stand-up comedy scene might look like as we try to return to whatever normal will be now. We focused on performance venues and 21st century ways of getting our material out there. One thing we didn’t discuss that I would like to have Kevin back to talk about is what the politically correct speech and thought police are doing to stand-up. It’s a subject that has been on my mind a lot these past few weeks especially. There is a concerted effort to sanitize comedy which I really believe will lead to its ruin.

We also spend some time talking about how ridiculous we were when we were doing a tour of the South Pacific to entertain U.S. troops. Ah…memories.