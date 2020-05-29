The Kruiser Kabana Episode 41: Kira Davis Discusses Biden's "You Ain't Black" Remark and More

This episode is mostly Biden-bashing, but that’s necessary right now. Kira is a bit more optimistic about the next several months than I am and I felt a little better after the conversation. Then again, I always feel better after we hang out.
In addition to all she does at RedState, Kira also hosts the Just Listen to Yourself podcast on the FCB Radio Network.
Enjoy!
