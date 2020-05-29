The Kruiser Kabana Episode 41: Kira Davis Discusses Biden's "You Ain't Black" Remark and More

My dear friend and editor-at-large for our sister site RedState Kira Davis was our very first guest on this podcast. She is now our first repeat guest! When Joe Biden’s “You ain’t black!” comment first hit the news last week I immediately asked Kira if she would join me this week to talk about it.

This episode is mostly Biden-bashing, but that’s necessary right now. Kira is a bit more optimistic about the next several months than I am and I felt a little better after the conversation. Then again, I always feel better after we hang out.