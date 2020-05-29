Columns
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 41: Kira Davis Discusses Biden's "You Ain't Black" Remark and More

By Stephen Kruiser May 29, 2020 7:37 PM EST
My dear friend and editor-at-large for our sister site RedState Kira Davis was our very first guest on this podcast. She is now our first repeat guest! When Joe Biden’s “You ain’t black!” comment first hit the news last week I immediately asked Kira if she would join me this week to talk about it.

This episode is mostly Biden-bashing, but that’s necessary right now. Kira is a bit more optimistic about the next several months than I am and I felt a little better after the conversation. Then again, I always feel better after we hang out.

In addition to all she does at RedState, Kira also hosts the Just Listen to Yourself podcast on the FCB Radio Network.

Enjoy!

___

Kruiser Twitter
Kruiser Facebook
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.

TRENDING
Editor's Choice