Joe Biden Is Done — Get Ready for President Harris After Election Day

You may have noticed that Democrats only sent President Joe Biden to deep blue states leading up to Election Day. Despite these relatively safe assignments, he still managed to tell Americans he planned to shut down all coal plants and stop all drilling for oil. In between ranting about “Ultra MAGA” Republicans and threats to “our democracy,” Doddering Joe sounded like he had marbles in his mouth, told HBCU students their school was just as good as any other college, and wrestled with his biggest enemy, the teleprompter.

Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stenographers in the legacy media have been issuing brutal fact-checks on Biden’s closing message. The talking points the president is using are in line with other Democrats on the campaign trail, but the media is tearing them down. CNN’s Daniel Dale hit first with a nine-item fact check that stopped just short of calling Biden a liar.

On Monday, the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler gave Biden a “Bottomless Pinocchio” for his claim that he traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kessler gives this rating to a claim that earns three or four Pinocchio’s the first time it is said and then gets repeated at least 20 times. The travel claim was not the only one Kessler took on. He noted:

President Biden is a self-described “gaffe machine.” That’s no excuse, of course, for a president making false or misleading statements. Readers have asked for fact checks of a variety of recent Biden statements, but none of them seemed big enough for a stand-alone fact check. So here’s a roundup of some of the president’s recent errors of fact, made as he has barnstormed the country boosting Democrats and raising contributions in advance of the midterm elections. We generally do not award Pinocchios for roundups like this — but for reasons that will become clear, we need to make an exception for the first one.

Kessler covered Biden’s misleading claims on Social Security, just as Dale did. He added Biden’s claim that a law to forgive student loans passed Congress “by a vote or two.” The president actually issued an executive order to accomplish this. Biden is also fond of saying that gas was over $5 a gallon when he took office. Kessler notes the average price was about $2.48 the week the president was inaugurated, and the most common price was probably lower because high-tax states like California bumped up the average.

On television, at least one anchor on the Sunday shows chose to notice that Biden was not being sent to critical states before the election, and an entire panel on Meet the Press bemoaned Biden’s inability to engage a crowd. The criticism and fact-checking during the lead-up to the election are unprecedented. It can only mean one thing: Joe Biden will be the fall guy for the Democrats’ poor performance, assuming election results surpass the margin of cheating.

Here is how it will go. Sometime after the first of the year, Biden will resign for health reasons so that Democrats can claim the first minority female president before they get trounced in 2024. Nothing substantial will change policy-wise because Harris will not run the government any more than Biden has. In fact, it may get worse for the average American if enough of us vote incorrectly.

The new left-wing strategy is to issue executive orders and act before the courts can stop the progress. We saw this with Obama’s DACA and DAPA orders, the CDC’s eviction moratorium under Biden, and student loan forgiveness, to name a few. Biden even said the quiet part out loud when he asked the CDC to issue an extension on the eviction moratorium. When he defended his decision, he said the appeals process would “keep this going for a while,” providing temporary relief to renters.

Who the powers that be select for Harris’s vice president will tell you who they intend to run for president in 2024. It will not be Harris after she serves her “historic” purpose. It is hard to believe it will be another woman, but they could for another first with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Or go back to the old standard with a younger heterosexual white guy, California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

How she will step aside is not apparent, but as the first to drop out of the primary in 2020, she has not built a coalition since then. In fact, her RCP average favorability rating is lower than Joe Biden’s. Donald Trump beats her by nearly five points. And the party coalitions are shifting. Playing identity politics will hold college-educated white women and wealthy coastal elites. Meanwhile, the party is hemorrhaging minority working- and middle-class voters who appear unimpressed with the administration’s emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion. So she served her electoral purpose in 2020.

So raise a glass, watch the election returns, and cheer the red wave washing over the map. Because one day soon, we will wake up to the news that the country is in President Kamala Harris’s incapable hands.