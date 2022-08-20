Clever Billboards Pointing Out the Democrats' Radical Excesses Pose Questions Republicans Must Answer

One of the most interesting phenomena in politics at the current moment is how the left wing of the Democrat Party reacts when the Right points out what it is doing. First, the Right notices. Then Democrats tell us that it isn’t happening. When someone from the Right proves it is happening, the Left asks why we care.

To capitalize on this little dance, a group named Citizens for Sanity is placing billboards and ads all over the country pointing out the worst excesses of the radical Left.

The initial billboard slogans point to some of the worst ideas on the radical Left:

“Protect Pregnant Men from Climate Discrimination.”

“Open the jails. Open the borders. Close the schools. Vote progressive in November.”

“Violent criminals deserve our compassion and respect. This fall, stand strong for progressive values.”

The group also launched a six-figure ad campaign addressing the controversy over boys playing girls in sports leagues if they identify as female.

Stop the woke left’s war on girls’ sports. Return common sense to America. pic.twitter.com/uWFN6hlxGy — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) August 16, 2022

The policies that Citizens for Sanity point out sound insane to regular Americans across the political spectrum. Maybe that is why the handwringing started at Politico. After pointing out that Citizens for Sanity is a “dark money group,” Politico immediately spoke out against the ad, chastizing Republicans for noticing:

The blitz underscores the increasing focus on the right on gender issues, with some conservatives looking to make it a centerpiece of political campaigns. Transgender women have been allowed to compete in women’s categories in the Olympics since 2003 and the NCAA since 2010. In 2020, Idaho became the first state to enact transgender athlete restrictions. Since then, more than half a dozen states, including Mississippi, Montana, Florida, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas and Alabama, have barred transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.

Everyone with a modest sense of fairness saw how men competing against women worked out over the past few months. Lia Thomas, formerly known as Will, competed against women in NCAA swim meets. He towered over the women he swam against, and his muscle mass was conspicuous. Thomas previously swam on the University of Pennsylvania men’s team for three years, achieving notable mediocrity on the national stage.

Recommended: Did Joe Biden Reclassify the Russia Collusion Docs That Trump Declassified?

America also saw how the NCAA and legacy media fawned over this narcissistic individual who could not even admit he had inherent physical advantages. Now a fawning media reports he would like to compete in the Olympics. The ad makes perfect sense for regular Americans who saw the media circus around women’s swimming.

The billboards are great and pack a blunt message: Democrats have gone too far to the Left. Anyone who has been remotely aware for the last 18 months understands this. It is one reason that Hispanic support for Democrats is plummeting. However, and this may be hard for establishment Republicans to hear, it is not good enough merely to be less crazy than your competition.

Republicans need to point out the radical policies of the Biden administration and tie their Democrat opponents to voting for them or voicing support for them. Then, in blunt terms, they should explain precisely how the legislation and executive branch policies that this administration has pushed affect voters in their district or state. Finally, without missing a beat, they need to offer an alternative. The end of Citizens for Sanity’s ad says, “Vote to Stop the Insanity.” The logical question for voters is, “How will you stop it?”

The time for pulling punches is over. The Democrats’ policies are pro-scarcity and anti-human. The carbon footprint they want to eliminate belongs to the average voter. Joe Biden’s stated policy is to end fossil fuels. What does that mean to the average American? Is the GOP willing to cut off the green funding dollars to the EPA and Bureau of Land Management until they begin to issue permits? Can they stomach the mean words the New York Times will write about them when the shutdown looms? They had better be able to.

The Equality Act is another example. Just like the Inflation Reduction Act, it sounds nice. The Equality Act allows a male to enter any female space, apply for any women’s scholarship, play in girls’ and women’s sports, and take any employment or business opportunity earmarked for women. It legally erases gender distinctions. It has already passed a Democrat-run House. Can the GOP commit to shutting off funding to the Department of Education until they stop trying to ram radical gender theory into every K-12 school? Polling in Florida and the last gubernatorial race in Virginia should show that such a move would enjoy broad support.

Being less crazy than the Democrats is not enough. Republicans need to make a clear bargain for America that sets clear expectations about what they can accomplish even with a Democrat in the White House. In November, voters hand elected officials political power. It is past time that Republicans get comfortable using it to reverse the direction of the nation, not just slow the slide into insanity.