The GOP Scored Big With 'Okay, Groomer.' Here's How to Replicate That Success.

The debate about using “Okay, Groomer” in response to arguments against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill drew a line in the sand. It shone a bright light on the GOP old guard in the Republican Party, who wanted to fight the culture wars using an imaginary set of the Marquess of Queensberry’s rules as if their political opposition was genuinely interested in exchanging ideas. Perhaps they missed the casual use of the charges of racism, sexism, homophobia, fascism, and any number of other overloaded terms used by Democrats to classify Republicans writ large.

Or maybe they still think going on CNN or MSNBC offering a mea culpa for the coarser members of the Republican Party somehow preserves their dignity. Nothing could be further from the truth. While conservatives and Republicans did not make the rules, it is time to start playing by them. “Okay, Groomer” should be just the beginning. The GOP needs to take language seriously and find more ways to use it to describe the ideology of the radical left in terms that are colorful and broadly understood.

The slogans and terms chosen also need to be nearly impossible to knock down. The Left’s rebuttal to “Okay, Groomer” insinuated that supporters of the Florida law viewed all teachers as pedophiles. That was a step too far. The term generated enough conversation that it became clear the Right was accusing teachers who used a curriculum with young children that included radical gender or sexual ideology of political and ideological grooming.

Young children exposed to this content get prepared to accept almost any sexual identity or behavior expressed by someone else and are primed to reject the values and worldview of their parents. It also encourages them to drown in Lake Me as they age, ensuring their own comprehensive identity remains somewhat unstable. They’re taught from an early age that fundamental and concrete social roles are fluid. On some level, anyone examining the issue for more than about ten minutes understands the case, and they disagree vehemently with the radical left.

The GOP needs to replicate that success. There are so many examples in the Biden administration’s disastrous policy portfolio, it is challenging to choose. However, some intelligent people have come up with some great ideas that the GOP should put into general use. Two fantastic examples have cropped up recently that are timely and could have an immediate impact.

The first came from California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger. In an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Shellenberger called the climate policies of Governor Gavin Newsom “pro-scarcity and anti-human.” This phrase is an excellent description of the entire Green New Deal agenda. Nearly every American can identify with the pro-scarcity idea thanks to the administration’s elitist attitude towards gas prices and casual attitude towards suggesting electric vehicles. The GOP would do well to adopt Shellenberger’s phrase to describe the effects of Democrat policies.

The perception of scarcity is reinforced by the president talking about food shortages and the steep increases in the price of beef, eggs, and other everyday grocery items. These items are not produced in adequate quantities due to government policy, not because of natural constraints on their availability. Those who happen to have come across Bill Gates pushing lab-created meat or a Bloomberg article extolling the virtues of mealworms see the big picture. The GOP needs to make clear that average Americans will not have access to affordable fuel and abundant food because of government policies.

Stu Burguiere proposed another great theme on Glenn Beck’s radio show. The pair discussed the possibility of the Biden administration lifting Title 42 restrictions at the southern border. This action would mean any restrictions on migrant intake related to COVID-19 would end. Some estimates are that 18,000 illegal immigrants will require processing daily. Beck and Burguiere noted people are not the only commodity flowing over the southern border, enriching the cartels. Opioids, including deadly fentanyl, are trafficked in large quantities as well. This fact is well documented.

Beck noted the record number of teen overdoses recently reported. Burguiere argued these deaths are not overdoses. Often, young Americans believe they are buying other medications like Xanax or Adderall. The pills are counterfeits that contain a deadly amount of fentanyl. The cartel manufactures the tablets to look like the standard generics of the other, far less lethal, medications. Because of the deception, Burguiere argued that the cartels are poisoning our teens and young adults. The deaths are not intentional or even accidental overdoses. Often, the teens believed they were taking something else.

This perspective means Biden’s open border policies allow the cartels to murder our children for profit. If you believe that the U.S. military should descend on the southern border and close it, an excellent way to get support is to provide an unequivocal explanation that not doing so is killing our children. Sadly, Burguiere’s framing is accurate. Anyone who knows the inputs to make fentanyl in Mexico comes from China who and has a basic understanding of the Chinese military strategy of Unrestricted Warfare knows it. Certainly, this includes our military, intelligence, and federal law enforcement agencies. Yet, no one in charge is doing anything about it.

It is time for the GOP to use brutal language to describe the painful policies Democrats are inflicting on the country. Calling out the green agenda and the open borders are just two opportunities to use accurate and caustic slogans. The number of ways the Biden administration has made Americans less prosperous, less safe, and less secure in less than 18 months is astonishing. The GOP deserves to lose if they cannot beat the Democrats with the bat their own policies have created. Then, if the GOP doesn’t provide real solutions to the problems Joe Biden’s policies caused, they need to be replaced.