The 'Insurrection' Hype Is Getting Louder as Details About the 2020 Election Go Mainstream

As the anniversary of the Capitol Riot approaches, the drumbeat about threats to our democracy, voting rights, and the dangers of Republican leadership following the 2022 elections is getting louder. Democrats are planning an entire day of overwrought performative art in Congress. CNN is scheduling an on-site memorial, with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper doing interviews at the Capitol. And Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going on MSNBC to chastise Republicans, earning some more strange new respect that should keep her warm when she returns to the wilds of Wyoming for good.

The events at the Capitol last year are blamed on President Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election contained irregularities, an unprecedented level in some cases. While I will say that I think Trump’s framing of the issues is off, no sane person watched the coverage on election night and thought everything was above board. However, you are not supposed to believe your lying eyes, and you must believe that the 2020 Election was the most secure, fair election ever, or you are a threat to democracy.

Anyone who still has questions should feel encouraged to tell the hysteria merchants in the corporate media and Democrats to go pound sand. It is not even necessary to point out the rank hypocrisy of Democrats who support the election interference claims of Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams while treating Trump’s like an aberration. Instead, you can refer to the story that the “shadow campaign” members just couldn’t keep their mouths shut about. The “cabal,” as Time called it, was made up of political operatives and elites in labor, business, and technology.

They collaborated to defeat President Trump using several levers, including social media censorship, corporate media coverage, and legal challenges to chip away at election security using the pandemic as a pretext. One of the critical features of the strategy was the $400 million provided by the Chan Zuckerberg initiative to various left-wing non-profits.

Now, this story about the 2020 election is starting to reach the mainstream.

Just this morning, The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board asserted that the impact of the funding provided in 49 states by the Zuckerbergs is not clear. However, every analysis of how the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) spent the money certainly looks biased towards electing Joe Biden:

CTCL “consistently gave bigger grants and more money per capita to counties that voted for Biden, ” says an analysis by the Capital Research Center. Its tally for Georgia, to pick one state, shows average grants of $1.41 per head in Trump areas and $5.33 in Biden ones. A conservative group in Wisconsin suggests that extra voter outreach funded by CTCL could have boosted Mr. Biden’s turnout there by something like 8,000 votes. It isn’t hard to see why they’re [conservatives] concerned.

Joe Biden received around 110,000 more votes in Fulton County, Georgia, than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Population growth does not explain the turnout increase. Biden won the state with less than 12,000 votes. As PJ Media contributor J. Christian Adams wrote shortly after the 2020 Election:

What these grants did was build structural bias into the 2020 election where structural bias matters most – in densely populated urban cores. It converted election offices in key jurisdictions with deep reservoirs of Biden votes into Formula One turnout machines. The hundreds of millions of dollars built systems, hired employees from activist groups, bought equipment and radio advertisements. It did everything that street activists could ever dream up to turn out Biden votes if only they had unlimited funding.

Voters are beginning to understand what happened, and it has nothing to do with Dominion. Conservatives should start looking at the “Kraken” allegations as a red herring to obscure what the “cabal” actually did. According to Rasmussen, 70% of likely voters believe it was bad for American democracy for Zuckerberg to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to influence the 2020 presidential election. In the same poll, (59%) of voters think it’s likely that cheating affected the outcome of last year’s presidential election, including 41% of Democrats and 58% of unaffiliated voters. When the CTCL distributed the grants, it was not clear whether they were illegal. The grant programs were public but not widely reported until after the election; then, the coverage was confined to right-leaning media.

As The Wall Street Journal notes:

This isn’t how elections should be run, especially in the current era of partisan mistrust. Some states, including Georgia, Arizona and Florida, have already moved to prohibit donations to election offices. But Democratic governors in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina have blocked bans or restrictions. In a veto message last month, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that private funds “were needed” in 2020 to pay for masks and so on. He told lawmakers to “start properly funding elections boards,” which “would end the need for grants.” Maybe the Legislature should call Mr. Cooper’s bluff and sweeten its bill with some added money. It’s worth the trade for eliminating a source of election mistrust.

The Venn diagram of some of the most significant grants and the election offices that stopped counting on Election Day 2020 is pretty astounding. When you hear hacks like DNC henchman attorney Mark Elias complaining about voter suppression in Republican-led states, they are actually upset about eliminating their privately funded turnout and vote harvesting machine. Elias was instrumental in weakening election security laws using lawsuits in swing states, so the process included things such as unmonitored dropboxes. These efforts maximized the effect of funding through the CTCL, using the pandemic as a pretext.

So, as you watch the anchors on CNN and Democrats mourn the risks to our democracy tomorrow and repeatedly between now and the midterm elections, know that you can believe your lying eyes, and your suspicions about 2020 are not without merit. The case for distrust is public, and no one is an “insurrectionist” for voicing skepticism. In fact, ignoring the valid concerns of voters about 2020 is the “Big Lie” told by Democrats and the corporate media.