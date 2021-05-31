The Big Whopper About 2020 - the Big Lie the Legacy Media Won't Cover and the GOP Needs to Shout About

Additional information is coming to light about the real Kraken in the 2020 Election that J. Christian Adams wrote about for PJ Media in December 2020. The article disclosed an unprecedented amount of funding that the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative provided through a not-for-profit to specific election offices throughout the nation. Adams explained how these funds turned urban public election offices into Biden turnout machines:

What these grants did was build structural bias into the 2020 election where structural bias matters most – in densely populated urban cores. It converted election offices in key jurisdictions with deep reservoirs of Biden votes into Formula One turnout machines. The hundreds of millions of dollars built systems, hired employees from activist groups, bought equipment and radio advertisements. It did everything that street activists could ever dream up to turn out Biden votes if only they had unlimited funding.

The strategy goes back to a report from 2018 completed by the Tides Foundation-linked think tank, Data for Progress. The report asserted:

As the chart below shows, the preferred candidate of the poor was no-one, with nearly 1-in-2 not voting. These low-income nonvoters would overwhelmingly prefer Democrats if they voted, and would have been more than enough to shift the election outcome in favor of Democrats.

So, the progressive left, through an extensive network of not-for-profits and community activist organizations, started to build the machine to access these voters in critical states they believed could fall in the Democrat column on election night in 2020.

Under the cover of the COVID-19 response, The Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) gave grants in varying amounts to 2,500 municipalities in 49 states. In some cases, like Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, these grants more than doubled the election offices budget. The CTCL is led by former members of the New Organizing Institute, an organization that trained digital organizers for progressive groups and candidates.

As additional investigations and counties answer more Freedom of Information Act requests, further details of this initiative are taking shape. Real Clear Investigations is reporting election offices had to agree to conduct their elections according to guidelines the CTCL set forth. The CTCL brought in other progressive organizations to assist election officials:

A CTCL partner, the Center for Civic Design, helped design absentee ballot forms and instructions, crafted voter registration letters for felons and tested automatic voter registration systems in several states, working alongside progressive activist groups in Michigan and directly with elections offices in Georgia and Utah. Still other groups with a progressive leaning, including the Main Street Alliance, The Elections Group, and the National Vote at Home Institute, provided support for some elections offices.

Even more bizarre, Facebook itself was directly involved. They allocated employees and resources to the initiative and appointed themselves “voter interference” referees. This activity is unprecedented meddling by a private company:

Facebook, with the CTCL, was also part of the effort, providing a guide and webinar for election officials on how to engage voters. Included were directions to report “voter interference” to Facebook authorities. The company also provided designated employees in six regions of the U.S. to handle questions. Together, the groups strategically targeted voters and waged a voter assistance campaign aimed at low-income and minority residents who typically shun election participation, helping Democratic candidates win key spots all over the U.S.

This turnout machine is a much more plausible explanation for the irregularities many of us saw live on television during the 2020 Election. And as Adams noted, the funds used to buy vehicles for activists to procure provisional ballots, assist voters at their front doors with absentee ballots, provide activist-led training for poll workers, and harvest ballots increased voter participation to record levels. The problem is it was a purely partisan effort with a clear objective.

In reliably Democrat Fulton County, Georgia, mobile polling stations and dozens of un-monitored drop boxes were placed. As a resident, I will confidently say you would have to be delusional to believe activists from Stacey Abrams linked groups were not in the neighborhood where these buses parked, knocking on doors, and hectoring the residents out to vote. Dumps of illegally harvested ballots are also highly likely. In Fulton, Joe Biden received 100,000 more votes than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Of the total increase, President Trump received approximately two out of ten.

Joe Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes. It would be beyond credulity to think the flood of additional votes in select counties like Fulton had nothing to with it. Georgia chose to remedy the partisan effort to rig the election by making all grant money to support elections go to the Secretary of State’s office. The Secretary’s office will distribute it as other election support funds are, according to the population statewide. This process will ensure equal access and equal protection for residents of the state in the elections process.

Stacey Abrams is the hardest hit. Had the process gone unaddressed in 2022, the machine to propel her to the Governor’s Mansion would be intact. However, the solution is a fair one. If you are interested in a democratic election, you should care about participation generally, not selective participation to benefit one party. Of course, we know Abrams and her allies are interested in no such thing.

Republican leaders generally should become familiar with what occurred, and the Republican National Committee should be figuring out how to communicate it clearly and broadly. Until voters understand, some segment of the base looking for an explanation for what they saw that night will continue to listen to people like Sidney Powell. This weekend at a conference in Dallas, she told attendees that President Trump could be reinstated, and Biden would be told to move out of the White House. There is absolutely no mechanism for that outcome and presenting it to the public is entirely irresponsible. Mainstream Republicans need to counter this with transparency.

Countering the outlandish, and after January 6 dangerous, narrative does not mean that state and local Republican groups should not continue investigating the claims within their jurisdiction. The findings are critical to securing future elections, and these inquiries should proceed as planned. However, the disinformation from our side has to stop. Then we need to find a Republican with a steel spine to go and explain it to President Trump. The election was absolutely rigged against him, just not how he thinks it was.

The remedy that is far more likely to be successful is to deal with the reality on the ground. After California legalized ballot harvesting, Democrats swept seats in southern California that had been in Republican hands since Reagan in 2018. Republicans in the state developed effective counter operations and recaptured a number of them in 2020. It is time to focus on dealing with the realities on the ground and motivating their base to believe their time and effort will be successful.