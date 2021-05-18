The CDC Is Making the Question 'To Mask or Not to Mask?' Much More Complicated Than It Is

The CDC and the rest of the public health bureaucrats have created a complete mess of messaging about COVID-19 for months now, and masking is no exception. By asserting that fully vaccinated individuals needed to continue masking and social distancing, they decreased confidence in a very effective vaccine. They further impaired public trust with a pause in the Johnson and Johnson jab. Then, despite a combination of high vaccination rates in high-risk populations and millions of recovered patients, the CDC put out absurd guidelines for summer camps, and Dr. Anthony Fauci said we might be back to normal by next Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, the legacy media appeared to get fed up with the nonsensical messaging and started to do journalism. The New York Post broke the story on the teachers’ unions’ undue influence on the CDC’s school reopening guidelines. Then, The New York Times tattled on the CDC and shredded CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky for saying that outdoor transmission accounts for less than 10% of all infections. It is under 1%, possibly less than 0.1%, according to the data. Even ABC News reported that all the places the CDC told us to avoid, like restaurants, bars, and gyms, were not major transmission vectors.

Then, a Tucker Carlson Tonight segment amplified an article about the role of the NIH in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) took that information and beat Dr. Fauci like a drum during Senate testimony. Then, like a miracle, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced that the fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, except in especially crowded conditions.

Cue panic and dismay. The legacy media was beside themselves. Hyper-partisan Jill Filipovic called for vaccine passports immediately, asserting that she would decide what you have a right to do and claiming that it is only republicans that are not getting vaccinated. MSNBC’s Rachael Maddow told viewers she would have to rewire herself not to view unmasked individuals as threats. Dr. Fauci tried to speak to those who view him as a COVID oracle of sorts and encouraged the vaccinated to shed the masks outside, assuring them it was safe. Then Walensky popped up, saying children under 12 still need to mask. This morning, Mika Brzezinski told Morning Joe viewers to follow the science and mask when they are around unvaccinated individuals.

Despite the confusion, several major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Starbucks, announced they would no longer be enforcing mask mandates for vaccinated individuals. Of course, they have no actual mechanism for confirming vaccination. This outcry and the public statements from large companies caused the CDC’s Walensky to come out and clarify further, or muddy it all up, depending on your point of view: