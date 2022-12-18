RFK Jr: ‘CIA’s Murder of My Uncle Was a Successful Coup D’état From Which Our Democracy Has Never Recovered’

After Tucker Carlson’s broadcast Thursday during which a CIA insider told him that he did think the agency was involved in the murder of President John F. Kennedy, the slain president’s nephew, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., tweeted: “The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered. @TuckerCarlson.”

So, did the CIA kill John F. Kennedy, or help others do so? The Thursday release of over 13,000 documents related to the assassination doesn’t get us much closer to a solid answer to that question than we were before. But RFK Jr.’s certainty on this matter doesn’t come out of nowhere. The basic fact that all the records still aren’t publicly available is suspicious in itself.

The new document drop means that 97% of the JFK assassination material has now been released. But what about the other three percent? Old Joe Biden’s handlers said in a statement that “agencies” — gee, which ones? — had asked that a “limited” number of documents be held back. The statement explained that “temporary continued postponement of public disclosure of such information is necessary to protect against an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations.”

What harm could come to intelligence operations by the release of sixty-year-old material, unless the intelligence agency that requested that this material be held back knows very well that what is in it will reflect negatively on its operations today? The withholding of still more documents even comes after the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which describes itself as “a non-profit organization engaged in an ongoing effort to bring accessible and interactive history to a new generation of critical thinkers,” filed suit in October against Old Joe and the National Archives, to compel them to release the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination.

The Mary Ferrell Foundation’s vice president, Jefferson Morley, whom NBC News describes as “an expert on the assassination and the CIA,” remarked, “It’s high time that the government got its act together and obeyed the spirit and the letter of the law,” referring to Bill Clinton’s order that all the JFK assassination documents be released by Oct. 26, 2017. “This is about our history and our right to know it.” RFK Jr. commented when the Mary Ferrell Foundation suit was filed, “It was a momentous crime, a crime against American democracy. And the American people have the right to know. The law requires the records be released. It’s bizarre. It’s been almost 60 years since my uncle’s death. What are they hiding?”

What indeed? Former CIA agent Rolf Mowatt-Larssen said, “What I think happened, in a nutshell, is that Oswald was recruited into a rogue CIA plot. This group of three, four or five rogues decided their motive [was] to get rid of Kennedy after the Bay of Pigs and the Cuban Missile Crisis because they thought it was their patriotic duty given the threat the country was under at the time and their views, which would be more hard-line or more radically anti-communist and very extreme politically.” This sounds like the usual establishment media effort to blame everything on patriots, and so it must be taken with some skepticism. The Bay of Pigs incident and the Cuban Missile Crisis actually show that Kennedy was as radically anti-communist as anyone; he may have just been inept. Targeting him for his ineptitude is not the same thing as taking a harder line than he did on what America’s stance should be regarding Communism.

But the idea that the CIA was involved can’t be dismissed out of hand. Back on Dec. 22, 1963, exactly a month after the Kennedy assassination, former President Harry Truman wrote in the Washington Post that “for some time I have been disturbed by the way [the] CIA has been diverted from its original assignment. It has become an operational and at times a policy-making arm of the Government. This has led to trouble and may have compounded our difficulties in several explosive areas.” He added, “We have grown up as a nation, respected for our free institutions and for our ability to maintain a free and open society. There is something about the way the CIA has been functioning that is casting a shadow over our historic position and I feel that we need to correct it.”

Why did Truman believe it necessary to publish this warning about the CIA right at that time? Whatever his reasons may have been, nothing was done to reform or rein in the CIA. Now, after we have seen the CIA meddling in governments worldwide, and after the Russian Collusion hoax and innumerable other domestic operations involving gaslighting of the American people on a large scale, it’s not at all inconceivable that the CIA would have had a hand in taking out a sitting president. If it did, however, it should have been shut down then, and if it turns out that it did now, it should be shut down, however belatedly. The American people need to know the CIA’s role, if any, in the Kennedy assassination — not as a matter of historical interest, but to determine a key question for our nation’s future today.