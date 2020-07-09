Criminal Investigation of Trump Coming: Supreme Court Rules He Must Turn Over Tax Records

The U.S. Supreme Court voted Thursday to uphold a subpoena from a grand jury in New York for President Trump’s tax returns and related records. The president’s attorneys had argued that presidents are immune from criminal investigation while in office, but seven justices, including the Trump-appointed Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, voted to deny this. And so now it is certain: whatever is found in Trump’s tax records, no matter how benign, no matter how innocuous, the president will be subjected to a criminal investigation. This is as certain as death, taxes, and Democrat rage.

The Court’s ruling may be entirely sound on legal grounds. But it assumes an America that is not rent by civil conflict, an America in which judges are still more interested in dispensing impartial justice rather than in using their position to advance their political agenda, an America in which the full weight of the political and media establishment is not bearing down on the president, determined to discredit and destroy him, and remove him from office.

That America no longer exists. The America we live in now is the America in which Michael Flynn was ferociously persecuted for years, bullied into pleading guilty to spurious charges, and on the brink of serving a long prison sentence, all as part of an elaborate effort to frame President Trump on equally spurious charges that would serve as grounds for his impeachment and removal. The America we live in now is the America in which Roger Stone is about to go to prison for the crime of supporting the president and being caught up in the same effort to frame him. The America we have is one in which numerous people, notably Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and a host of others are getting off scot-free for far more serious offenses than anything Flynn or Stone were even accused of doing, because they have the good fortune to be among the privileged classes, the reigning political elites.

In this atmosphere, only the most naïve and blinkered, or only those who are so much a part of the old system that they cannot or will not see how seriously it is breaking down, could possibly think that prosecutors in New York are going to treat Trump’s tax records fairly and impartially. Anyone who has been paying attention to the political scene ever since Lois Lerner, Obama’s director of the Exempt Organizations Unit of the Internal Revenue Service, used the IRS to harass and discriminate against conservative organizations, knows that the New York prosecutors are not out to administer justice, they are out to get Trump. And they know that with tax laws being as complicated as they are, and with Trump’s financial records being of necessity as voluminous as they must be, it will not be hard to establish the appearance of impropriety, even if they don’t find any instance of the president actually breaking the law.

The forthcoming Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster evaluates the presidents of the United States, from Washington to Trump, on the only basis upon which they ever should be evaluated: were they good for America and Americans? It discusses how Trump, unlike any other president in American history, faces an entrenched, anti-American, globalist, socialist cabal that is bent on destroying him for the crime of putting America first, and of extricating the United States from numerous aspects of the old international order established after World War II that have proven to be detrimental to American sovereignty and to the well-being of the American people.

That’s what this is all about. It isn’t about possible tax irregularities. It certainly isn’t some high-minded effort to show that no one is above the law; if no one were above the law, there are numerous Obama administration officials who would be sitting in prison cells right now. All this is about is yet another attempt by the political elites to destroy the biggest threat to their hegemony that they have faced since the international order from which they benefit so much personally and professionally was established.

Trump, as Rating America’s Presidents shows, is – as he himself has often avowed – an American president, not the president of the world, not the leader of the foremost cog in the globalist machine, with its decline being carefully managed for the benefit of international socialism. That is why the elites hate Trump with such incandescent hatred. That is why New York prosecutors want his taxes. That is why they are 100% certain to find irregularities in them that, they will insist, require prosecution.

That is also why Trump must ultimately prevail against this new challenge as he has prevailed against all the others. For America, and Americans, it will make the difference between continuing as a free people, or continuing to degenerate into globalist socialist drones.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.