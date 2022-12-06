On the Immigration Bill, Don't Let the Perfect Be the Enemy of the Good

My colleague Steven Kruiser writes about the proposed immigration reform bill that he calls an “amnesty” bill.

I cannot begin to ponder what Tillis’s rationale is for signing onto this. He should probably be put into the NFL concussion protocols because a Republican with all of his faculties fully functioning would know that this is a horrible idea. Even Sinema’s sponsorship is disappointing, given that she often acts in the best interests of Arizona even when her fellow Democrats are excoriating her for doing so. As a native of this great state and someone who lives a mere 60 miles from the Mexican border, I can assure this is not in the best interests of the citizenry here.

In fact, the proposed Tillis-Sinema bill has a great deal to offer Arizona, Texas, and all other border states. Several of the issues addressed in the bill bear directly on immigration border enforcement.

It should be noted that there isn’t a chance in hell that an immigration reform bill will arrive on Joe Biden’s desk before the end of the session. But with the expiration of Title 42 restrictions, something will have to be done or Joe Biden is likely to mismanage the situation into a humanitarian catastrophe.

Yes, the bill would change the immigration status of two million “DREAMers” and give them a path to citizenship. But who are we talking about giving “amnesty” to? Illegal aliens who were brought here by their parents as children. Can we punish them for not refusing to come with their parents when the adults illegally crossed the border?

It’s not a cut-and-dried issue and it shouldn’t be over-simplified by calling it “amnesty.” “Amnesty” suggests the DREAMers committed a crime in crossing the border. How does an infant or a young child commit a crime by crossing the border with his or her parents? Most DREAMers arrived in the U.S. when they were six years old or younger.

In America, the sins of the fathers are not visited upon the children. This is as fundamental an American precept as there is. It’s why America was invented. And to toss it aside now mainly for political reasons is a travesty.

But “amnesty” for DREAMers is only a small part of the bill.

Washington Post:

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) have outlined a potential immigration proposal that would provide a path to legalization for 2 million undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, known as “dreamers,” in exchange for at least $25 billion in increased funding for the Border Patrol and border security. The bipartisan framework, which is in flux, would also extend Title 42 for at least a year until new “regional processing centers” provided for in the bill could be built, according to a Senate aide. The Trump administration instituted Title 42 during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the immediate expulsion of migrants was necessary because of the public health crisis.

In fact, Republicans are getting a lot more out of this bill than they could have hoped.