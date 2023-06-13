True Jihadist Identity of Supposed ‘Christian’ Child Stabber Revealed?

A Middle Eastern man who fled the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (“ISIS”) has just come out to insist that he knows the real identity — and real name — of the supposed “Christian” man who recently stabbed several children in a French playground.

Because the assailant had originally given his name to European officials as “Abdul-Masih” — “Slave of Christ” in Arabic — and because he grabbed onto a crucifix around his neck and yelled Jesus’s name during his stabbing spree, French/Western media — far from finding such theatrics before a captive audience all too suspicious — have concluded that he must be Christian, apparently oblivious to the fact that jihad is all about trickery and subterfuge — all about deceptions layered within layers. (In one example, Muslims spent a year getting close to a pastor — including by joining his church, getting baptized, and becoming like “family” to him — when all they really wanted to do is assassinate the Christian.)

Enter Sami Tounsi: On June 11, 2023, he made an Arabic-language video (image above) denouncing the naivety of Western officials and insisting that the stabber is one of the Islamic terrorists that had operated in Syria, “whom we know all too well, and who have completely ruined our lives.”

After again reiterating that “We who were forced out of our nations due to these savage groups are the people who most know them and how they operate,” Tounsi said:

Today I ask of every person who has any connection to Europe’s intelligence and security agencies, if you hear this video, to translate and deliver its information to these agencies. This man’s name is Silwan Majid, from among the takfiri groups that were operating in Syria in the city of al-Hasakah….. This criminal, and thousands like him, are now in Europe, right in the midst of your societies, families, and children.

In fact, in 2015, ISIS itself boasted that it had smuggled “thousands” of clandestine jihadists among the migrants.

Continues Tounsi:

These criminals are present like hidden grenades that can explode whenever any unsuspecting person triggers them. In the future, you will see much worse crimes than this one [child stabbing spree] if you don’t move immediately to capture these terrorist groups.

Tounsi went on to say that the child stabber was evicted from al-Hasakah sometime between 2013-2014, went to Turkey, and from there to Europe, Sweden first, then France, where he presented himself as a persecuted Christian in an effort to get asylum. When that failed, he decided to avenge himself by stabbing European children while mocking Christianity.

Tounsi also stressed an often overlooked fact: the overwhelming majority of those millions of Muslims that migrated to Europe had no formal papers, meaning they can and do give any name, religion, and background to European officials.

For the record, I cannot independently verify the information provided by Sami Tounsi nor ascertain how he gathered it, though the implication is that he personally knew or recognized the child stabber from al-Hasakah. Lending to Tounsi’s credibility is that his accent is definitely North Syrian, where al-Hasakah is located, or possibly Iraqi (which is similar, especially near the border, again, where al-Hasakah is located). His adamant passion while speaking in the video is, moreover, indicative of sincerity.