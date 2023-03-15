U.S. State Dept. Shills for 'Combat Islamophobia' Day

As the UN has decreed, today is “International Day to Combat Islamophobia.” Not only is the U.S. State Dept. recognizing it, but Antony Blinken just issued a statement — one that raises more questions than answers:

Muslims worldwide too often face discrimination and hatred based on their religious beliefs. Last year, the United Nations declared March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. This date also marks four years since the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. On that day, a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in two mosques and injured another 40.

That’s right: March 15 was chosen because of the mosque attacks. But this begs the question: if one attack on a mosque was enough for the UN to institutionalize a special day for Islam, what about the countless, often worse, Muslim attacks on non-Muslim places of worship? Why have they not elicited a similar response from the UN? As closely documented here, Muslims have bombed and burned countless churches, resulting in the death of, according to one very conservative tally, over a thousand Christians who were otherwise peacefully worshipping in their churches.

Now, if one non-Muslim attack, which claimed 51 Muslim lives, was enough for the UN to establish an “international day to combat Islamophobia,” why have many Muslim attacks on churches, which have claimed over 1,000 Christian lives — meaning some 20 Christians were killed in their churches for each Muslim killed in a mosque — not been enough for the UN to establish an “international day to combat Christianophobia”?

Continues Blinken:

Every person, everywhere has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and belief, including the freedom to change their beliefs or not believe. Each person also has the freedom, either individually or in community with others, in public or private, to manifest those beliefs in worship, observance, practice, and teaching.

Okay, but what if the “thought, conscience, religion, and belief” of any one person or group just so happen to call for things that are against the law? If there is any “Islamophobia,” it’s not because Western people begrudge Muslims the right to believe “differently.” It’s because those beliefs lead to things like hatred for and violence against non-Muslims (infidels), death to apostates — so much for “the freedom to change their beliefs or not believe” — the treatment of women as chattel, and “child marriage” (pedophilia). The problem here is that too many Western people think that all religions are by nature “spiritual,” something “done on the side,” in one’s closet or church. In reality, some religions — Islam chief among them — are all about how society is to be governed; they are about laws, not abstract prayers.

Continues Blinken:

On this day, we call attention to people around the world who are harassed, detained, imprisoned, or even killed for identifying, practicing, converting to Islam or being perceived as Muslim. As the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief told the Human Rights Council in 2021, “Institutional suspicion of Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim has escalated to epidemic proportions.”

Meanwhile, and in the real world, those who are truly being “harassed, detained, imprisoned, or even killed” for their religion are Christians, especially those living in the Muslim world. Since July 2011, I have been compiling a monthly report, collating and summarizing the many accounts of Muslim persecution of Christians that surface every month. Every one of these now 150 or so reports typically features dozens of accounts concerning the bombing, burning, or banning of churches; the rape and forced conversion of Christian women; murderous attacks on and long prison sentences for apostates and blasphemers; generic but institutionalized discrimination and exploitation; and, of course, the outright slaughter of Christians (usually dozens every month).

And yet, there is zero recognition from those who would otherwise have you recognize “International Day to Combat Islamophobia,” namely the UN or the Biden State Dept.