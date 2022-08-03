Turkey-Backed Terrorists Bomb Hagia Sophia Church Replica

An underreported but fatal terrorist attack on a symbolically important church recently took place in Syria.

During an inauguration celebration on Sunday, July 24, 2022, an Islamic terror group fired rockets at a newly constructed church, the Hagia Sophia, in the predominantly-Greek Orthodox city of al-Suqaylabiyah, Syria.

Initial reports indicated that at least one or two of the many Christians gathered to celebrate the opening of the new church were killed and about a dozen seriously wounded in the Sunday attack.

Related: Unique 87-Year-Old Priest Is Islam’s ‘Public Enemy #1’

A report from July 29, 2020—nearly two years to the day before this attack—offers background on the significance of this development:

[T]he construction of a church dedicated to Divine Wisdom [English translation of hagia sophia] could soon enter the operational phase, erected with the declared intention of reproducing, albeit at a reduced size, the architectural profile of Hagia Sophia, the ancient Byzantine Basilica of Constantinople—today Istanbul—recently converted into a mosque by the Turkish authorities…. [T]he operation [is seen] as a sort of Russian-Syrian response to the Turkish choice to reopen Hagia Sophia to Islamic worship…. [T]he laying of the first stone of the future church apparently has already taken place in al Suqaylabiyah (a town in the governorate of Hama inhabited before the war by about 20 thousand Orthodox Christians), in the presence of representatives of the Moscow Duma (the Russian Parliament) and with the placet of the hierarchies of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch (based in Damascus). According to reports, Russian soldiers stationed at the base near Latakia are already preparing plans for the construction of the new church.

Nadel al-Abdullah, who is “known for leading a militia that presented itself as a self-defense force composed of Orthodox Christians” deployed against “the militant jihadists of the Islamic State or of Jabhat al Nusra,” had provided the land on which the church was recently erected.

The initiative to build a “mini” Hagia Sophia, as it was locally known in Syria, was especially supported by Russian parliamentarian Vitaly Milonov, who is known for trying to restore “the ancient name of Constantinople in Russian official publications to indicate the current Turkish city of Istanbul, and for having worn shirts with the inscription ‘Orthodoxy or death,’ according to which the Russian Orthodox are ready to generously support the construction in Syria of a church with the features of Hagia Sophia.”

In other words, the new Hagia Sophia church was supposed to be a defiant response to the Erdoğan regime’s slap in the face of millions of Orthodox Christians, when he declared, and then transformed, the Hagia Sophia in Constantinople—which was originally built, and for a millennium functioned, as a Christian cathedral—into a trophy mosque again. … Keep Reading